Florida Man Double IPA Joins Cigar City Brewing’s Mixed Pack

TAMPA, Fla. — Cigar City Brewing (CCB) has announced the introduction of Florida Man Double IPA, a hop-forward ale brewed with nearly criminal volumes of hops, to its popular Mixed Pack. Following a hugely successful national release in early 2020, Florida Man Double IPA brings an assertive and potent contribution to the Mixed Pack’s well-rounded line-up of CCB beers. The newly reimagined Mixed Pack will see distribution across CCB’s 41 state distribution network starting now.

Since its initial release in 2018, the CCB Mixed Pack, consisting of three 12 oz. cans each of four bold, flavorful CCB brands, has been one of the brewery’s top selling packages, finding success not only in grocery stores but in independent bottle shops and craft beer outlets across the United States. The package continues to be led by Jai Alai IPA, the brewery’s flagship beer and one of the strongest IPA brands in the country. Moderate-alcohol Guayabera Citra Pale Ale and Florida Cracker Belgian-style White Ale bring variety to the Mixed Pack by offering lime leaf and orange peel citrus qualities, respectively. In the reimagined Mixed Pack, Florida Man Double IPA will replace Space Pope IPA, an American IPA exclusive to the Mixed Pack.

Inspired by news reports like “Florida Man Throws Alligator Through Fast Food Drive-Thru,” or “Florida Man Attempts to Shoot Oncoming Hurricane,” people in and out of the state of Florida have embraced the wild, eccentric stories that make Florida a singular place in the world of weirdness. Florida Man Double IPA boasts Citra, Azacca, El Dorado and Mandarina Bavaria hops in its recipe, lending notes of nectarine, honeydew and guava to its aroma and flavor. An English ale yeast is employed to add peach esters and a roundness of body not typically found in the Double IPA style. These elements combine with a restrained malt profile to deliver a flavorful, balanced and exceedingly drinkable beer that clocks in at 8.5% ABV.

“We believe that Florida Man Double IPA fits perfectly into our Florida-inspired Mixed Pack,” says Neil Callaghan, Brand Manager at CCB. “The Mixed Pack offers four individualistic brands that represent what our brewing staff is capable of executing, all while staying true to our mission of delivering the highest quality and most consistent beers to the market. Florida Man has never shied away from attention, and we think his namesake Double IPA will get the attention of beer lovers across the country.”

Select markets around the US began receiving deliveries of updated Mixed Packs in April, with footprint-wide distribution rolling out now. CCB’s Mixed Pack is available in the nation’s finest grocery stores, package stores, liquor stores and independent craft beer shops.

Visit CCB’s website [www.cigarcitybrewing.com] for more information on the Mixed Pack, Florida Man Double IPA and the rest of its dynamic line-up of craft ales and lagers.

www.cigarcitybrewing.com

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.