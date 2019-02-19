Florida Craft Brewers Collaborate on ‘A House That Beer Built’ Belgian Wit

CLEARWATER Fla. – Several Pinellas County craft breweries are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to raise money for A House that Beer Built. The brewers hope to raise $50,000 to help a local family in need.

Part of the money will be raised through the sale of a special collaboration beer the breweries have created for this cause.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to give back to the community and by working together we are crafting both a home and hope for a Pinellas family,” said Big Storm Brewing owner L.J. Govoni.

Big Storm Brewing Co. is one of the local breweries participating in the program. Others include Dissent Craft Brewing and Flying Boat Brewing Co.

“Habitat is beyond excited to be working with the craft beer community here in Pinellas County,” said Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County VP of corporate partnerships and marketing Alison Riley. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to partner with businesses and individuals in the area as well as spread the word of the Habitat mission. We are thankful to Big Storm and all of the breweries who have made this project possible!”

The collaboration beer, called “A House That Beer Built,” is now available in the Big Storm Clearwater taproom located at 12707 49th St. N.

Big Storm Head Brewer Joel Moore says the beer is a Belgian Wit (white) that is brewed with white wheat and barley malt for a refreshing and flavorful, hazy golden-white ale. He says the addition of orange peel, coriander and grains of paradise add layers of sweet citrus and pleasant spice. A traditional Belgian wit yeast completes the perfect beer for a great cause.

About Habitat for Humanity Pinellas County

Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County has constructed over 510 homes for struggling families in Pinellas County, using locally raised funds. Volunteers and the future homeowners construct the homes, which are sold at no profit and financed with a zero-interest loan. Habitat Pinellas homeowner candidates earn 30 to 80 percent of area median income. For Pinellas County, that translates to as little as $27,000 a year for a family of four. Candidates must also demonstrate need for adequate shelter; ability to pay back a zero-interest loan and willingness to partner with Habitat Pinellas to invest 350 to 450 sweat equity hours. Mortgage monies are used to build even more homes, making each donation to Habitat a perpetual legacy to the community. Habitat believes that home ownership contributes to family stability, leading, in turn, to community stability. Additionally, Habitat Pinellas raises funds through their ReStore, a home improvement outlet where donated household and building items are sold to the public. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, contact 727-536-4755 or visit habitatpinellas.org.

About Big Storm

Big Storm is one of the fastest growing independent craft breweries in Florida. Founded in 2012 by Mike Bishop, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State; Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Led by head brewer Joel Moore, Big Storm’s innovative craft beers have received critical acclaim for the past six consecutive years, winning 2016’s Best Florida Beer Championship with its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager. Big Storm is an official partner of both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Rowdies and has brewed beer for both sports franchises. Today, Big Storm is a true pioneer using locally sourced ingredients like citrus and wildflower honey, brewing more than 50 different beers, including their popular Arcus IPA, Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA and Oats in Hose Oatmeal Stout. For more information, visit bigstormbrewery.com.