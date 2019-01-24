Florida Beer Co. Begins Canning Flagship Brands

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.— Florida Beer Co. is pleased to announce its highly anticipated release of can packaging for a select number of its flagship brands. The new canning line was commissioned on Jan. 11, 2019. FBC canned five of its year-round beer brands, Sunshine State FL-Lager, Key West Sunset Ale, Swamp Ape DIPA, Caribé Pineapple Tropical Hard Cider and Hurricane Reef IPA. Canning production of Carib Premium Lager is scheduled for next week.

The first pallets of cans ship out today to a network of Florida distributors for release in the Florida market in the coming weeks. Can packaging is set and authorized to land in stores such as ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Total Wine and More and Lucky’s Market to name a few.

“We have been on a transformative journey over the last couple years, this new capability not only provides what our customers demand but also brings forward unlimited possibilities,” said James Webb, president and CEO of Florida Beer Co.

“The canning line and production of our most popular brands in cans is definitely a game changer for us at FBC,” said Eulan Middlebrooks, marketing director at Florida Beer Co. “This opens up so much more opportunity to deliver our award-winning brands and our ‘In Florida, Drink Florida’ message to our Florida consumers locally and from every corner of the globe.”

Florida Beer Company will continue to produce bottled and kegged product of its popular flagship brands along with cans. Currently, these are the only six brands slated for can production in 2019. Seasonal offerings will be determined based on production demand.

The Tap Room at Florida Beer Co. will host a Can Release Event on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. until close and will continue to run can specials throughout the weekend.

About Florida Beer Co.

Florida Beer Co., located in beautiful Cape Canaveral, FL, has been a part of the Florida beer culture and community for over 20 years. Florida Beer Co. produces an award-winning portfolio of beers and ciders and is home to an expansive Tap Room open seven days a week, hosting a number of community events. Florida Beer Co. is part of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies.