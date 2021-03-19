Five Star Chemicals Launches PBW Tablets

ARVADA, CO — In accordance with Five Star Chemical’s mission to provide safe and effective cleaning and sanitizing products for craft and home brewers, the company has announced that it has developed a tableted version of its iconic PBW cleaner. This new format is easy to use and dose and features the same high level of efficacy as the original PBW.

Five Star’s PBW Tablets are available in two sizes: 2.5 g – ideal for bottles and growlers – and 10 g – ideal for larger vessels such as kegs and carboys. The tablets are manufactured at Five Star’s facility in New York, utilizing the same equipment that produces tablets used by the world’s leading coffee equipment manufacturers and cafes, including Starbucks and Dunkin’.

“We are thrilled to provide brewers with a new option for cleaning their home and commercial equipment,” added Don Eggebraten, General Manager of Five Star Chemicals. “We’ve developed these tablets to simplify brewers’ cleaning regimen and reduce the amount of measuring, pouring and spilling that may occur when using a powdered cleaner such as PBW. Throughout the product development process, we’ve worked with brewers to incorporate their feedback and ensure their cleaning needs were met. The end result is a tablet that makes cleaning easier and leaves brewing and drinking vessels looking like new.”

PBW Tablets dissolve quickly and easily in warm water. They are formulated to remove organic soils, such as leftover krausen or hop reside, and are compatible with a wide range of commonly used materials and surfaces, including stainless steel, glass and rubber.

PBW Tablets are available to purchase now, directly from Five Star Chemicals, and will be available on Amazon.com and from local homebrew retailers in the coming weeks. For more information contact Marketing Manager, Erin Hamrick, at ehamrick@fivestarchemicals.com.

ABOUT FIVE STAR CHEMICALS

Five Star Chemicals & Supply Inc. has been a leading provider of cleaning, sanitizing and adjunct chemicals for breweries and homebrewers, throughout North America and internationally for almost 40 years. All products have been formulated with safety, equipment material, and quality in mind.

For more information: https://fivestarchemicals.com/pbw-tablets