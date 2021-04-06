Five Boroughs Brewing Co. To Launch Party Water this May

This May, look out for a new hard seltzer called Party Water from the craft brewing team at Five Boroughs Brewing Co. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Unlike the various hard seltzers on the market, Party Water is a product by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers.Party Water was almost brought to market in 2020, but the launch was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the team is gearing up to get Party Water on the shelves and at your parties this May. Party Water will launch with four refreshing flavors: Watermelon Lime / Grapefruit Orange / Raspberry Lemonade / Strawberry Mojito. All four flavors have 5.0% Alcohol, are just 100 calories, 0 grams of sugar, naturally-flavored, and gluten-free.

Party Water is so committed to being there for you this summer that they’ve created a Party Hotline to make sure you have all the support and guidance to make this summer’s gatherings safe and memorable. In fact, consider Party Water your Partying Responsibly Concierge: the hotline can be reached via SMS at 917-724-8956 (standard messaging rates may apply) from May through August, giving fans access to a handful of experts that will provide party tips, playlists, and more!

Follow Party Water on Instagram (@drinkpartywater #partyresponsibly) and grab a sampler or six-pack at your favorite bodega or beer store. Learn more at www.DrinkPartyWater.com. All four flavors will also be available at the Five Boroughs Tap Room. Party Water will be available in New York to start, with plans to expand distribution to other markets soon.

For more information: http://www.drinkpartywater.com/

