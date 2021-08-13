Firestone Walker’s Oaktoberfest Returns

PASO ROBLES, California – A seasonal Firestone Walker classic makes a celebratory return this fall with the release of Oaktoberfest, an oak-inspired homage to the great Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest.

“Some recipes endure for a reason, and Oaktoberfest is a perfect example,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “We’ve been making this ‘Paso Festbier’ periodically for more than 15 years, and it has stood the test of time.”

Firestone Walker’s 2021 Oaktoberfest Oak Aged Lager begins rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets this week in 6-pack (12-oz bottles) and draft formats.

While similar in style to previous editions, the 2021 Oaktoberfest comes with a twist—for the first time in packaged form, the beer was lagered in French oak barrels from a premium Napa Valley Cabernet producer. The beer’s light amber color foreshadows its toasty, biscuity flavor. The oak-barrel lagering allows for an even smoother mouthfeel, all while remaining true to the beer’s crisp malt profile and hints of noble German hops.

“We lager the beer in oak rather than stainless steel,” Brynildson said. “We have found, through trial and error, that the beer requires less time in the barrel compared to stainless, as there is more surface area and microxygenation. It brings a distinctly smooth, integrated character to the beer. ”

The origins of Oaktoberfest date back to 2005, when Firestone Walker hosted its inaugural Oaktoberfest event. Ever since, the beer has come into periodic rotation, most recently as a draft-only offering in 2019.

Following in the tradition of classic German festbiers, Oaktoberfest is ultimately made to be enjoyed in a festive state of mind. “This beer has tons of flavor but it’s super smooth and easygoing, too,” Brynildson said. “It’s a perfect fall sipper. Grab your stein and enjoy!”

