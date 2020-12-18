Firestone Walker Releases “Comet” Single Hop IPA

PASO ROBLES and VENICE, Calif. — From Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice, California comes Comet—the next limited-edition release in the new Propagator Series, available in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” mixed pack.

The Crafted Thru Hops mixed pack featuring Comet is rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets starting now.

This new mixed pack—12 x 12-ounce cans—also includes three other hoppy beers from one of the nation’s foremost IPA brewers: Mind Haze, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way; the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack; and Double Jack, Firestone Walker’s iconic imperial IPA.

Comet IPA: Limited Single-Hop Release

Comet is a classic yet largely overlooked American-grown hop variety that has become a favorite of the Firestone Walker brewing team—inspiring them to create this single-hop hazy IPA that offers a bright floral citrus fruit character with hints of coconut. “During selection in Yakima Valley, we walked through a Comet hop yard and were struck by how good it looked on the bine with these big, gnarly green cones,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “Rubbing some fresh-picked hops in the field convinced us that it was worth following up, and we fell in love with the results once we started brewing with it.”

Mind Haze: Let Your Mind Wander

From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. This is a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. Mind Haze is ultimately a beer that breaks the mold with explosive hop aromas, a luscious texture and enduring freshness.

Double Jack: Back by Demand

Famed as one of the craft world’s trailblazing double IPAs, Double Jack is back by popular demand as a limited seasonal release. In the words of Brewmaster Matt Brynildson, “We stayed very true to the original recipe and the spirit of a legendary West Coast double IPA.” The result is a massively hopped yet improbably balanced double IPA—and an enduring throwback to the freewheeling origins of the West Coast style.

Union Jack: Loud & Proud

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. Union Jack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co­founded the brewery, Union Jack is intensely hoppy yet eminently drinkable from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at FirestoneBeer.com