Firestone Walker Debuts New ‘Crafted for Adventure’ Short Film

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Firestone Walker Brewing company debuted Drew Smith: A Young Man’s Road, the latest short film in the brewery’s “Crafted for Adventure” marketing campaign.

The new film captures the story of Drew Smith, a world-class mountain climber and one of climbing photography’s most notable talents. It follows Smith as he scales some of the most imposing rock walls in his home state of Montana, heeding a mantra he learned from his father: “Make the goosebumps last as long as you can, and take advantage of cheap thrills.”

The film is now available on Firestone Walker’s digital channels and is being delivered via targeted social media to all of the brewery’s distribution markets. It was made in collaboration with filmmaker Dylan Lucas Gordon.

Featuring Flyjack, Firestone Walker’s low-calorie hazy IPA, the “Crafted for Adventure” campaign reflects the brewery’s passion for active lifestyles and environmental sustainability.

“This campaign is about strengthening the connection between Firestone Walker and beer drinkers who are passionate about adventure,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker’s chief marketing officer. “It also goes to the heart of who we are as a California beer company.”

The “Crafted for Adventure” campaign is also part of Firestone Walker’s intensifying commitment to 360-degree marketing initiatives.

“We are investing in rich content more than ever before as we head toward 2021,” Hinz said. “We owe it to our talented brewers and our trade partners to grow brand affinity, win market share and drive excitement for these incredible beers.”

