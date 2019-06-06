Fire Maker Brewing Co. Announces Fall Opening in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fire Maker Brewing Company is currently renovating a 9,000 square foot warehouse in the heart of West Midtown, with plans to open Fall 2019.

Directly located on Chattahoochee Avenue, the brewery will feature a 2,000 square foot Taproom for serving and purchasing beers. The brewery will feature a fully covered patio, perfect for enjoying the sunny afternoons and city nights all year round. On top of their great location, their stylish taproom that extends onto the patio will make them an ideal place to hold an exclusive event. They will host everything from intimate affairs to large-scale celebrations.

Fire Maker will also partner with a distributor to bring their beers to the Atlanta market, so you can look forward to finding Fire Maker at your favorite local bar, restaurant, or package store. Or you can always visit their Taproom, where they will offer a variety of beer for every beer drinker and will rotate experimental beer for those who always want to try something new.

Fire Maker is thrilled to be joining the expanding number of breweries in West Midtown that have grown the craft beer community over the past few years.

“We are extremely excited and grateful to be joining so many other amazing breweries on the Westside,” said owner Elliott Hall. “I’ve been going to these breweries for years and it’s been great seeing the Westside grow so much. I really believe it’s on its way to becoming an established brewery district in Atlanta.”

Fire Maker Brewing Co. will be coming Fall 2019 to Atlanta, Georgia! For more information, visit firemakerbeer.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube @firemakerbeer

Are You a Fire Maker?

Can you fly? Do you breathe fire? Do you have a long tail? No worries, most of us don’t either. A Fire Maker is someone who playfully embraces life and creates a spark in the world. They dream of the impossible and make it a reality. Fire Makers are the free-thinkers, go-getters, and audacious explorers. They are always illuminating themselves and their community.

Why a Dragon?

Life is full of obstacles and opportunities. Our dragon represents a choice between fear and freedom. We learn freedom from our fears by having the courage to conquer them. You can either run from the dragon or ride the dragon…so which will you choose?

Visit firemakerbeer.com or follow @firemakerbeer on social media.