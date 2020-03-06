FIFCO USA Names New CMO

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – FIFCO USA today announced the promotion of Piotr Jurjewicz to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Piotr joined the company in March of 2019 and previously led consumer marketing as vice president for the company’s beer portfolio. In his new role, Jurjewicz will lead marketing for FIFCO USA’s Beer and Beyond Beer businesses with a focus on consumer connections, brand development and accelerating innovation.

“With over 20 years of marketing experience in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Piotr brings a strong and diverse track record of success in developing brands, introducing innovative products and successfully leading cross-functional teams,” said Rich Andrews, CEO, FIFCO USA. “We’re excited to have him at the helm of our marketing efforts.”

Prior to joining FIFCO USA, Jurjewicz spent two decades at SAB Miller where he held positions of increasing responsibility, leading marketing teams across Europe and Latin America. His most recent positions include: Director of Consumer Marketing, LATAM in Miami, Fla.; Vice President, Marketing for Kompania Piwowarska, its Polish subsidiary; and Vice President, Marketing for Bavaria, its Colombian subsidiary.

According to Jurjewicz, the first year at FIFCO USA gave him the unique opportunity to get to know and appreciate the depth of talent on the marketing team. “My job is to create an environment where we can collectively succeed and overcome the challenges in our industry,” said Jurjewicz. “Beyond our people, one of our greatest assets is our wholesaler network, which brings our brands to life at retail. Building on those relationships, while strengthening our brand proposition, is key to our success.”

About FIFCO USA

FIFCO USA, headquartered in Rochester, New York is among the top 10 brewers in the United States. FIFCO USA’s portfolio includes Labatt USA, Genesee Brewing Company, Magic Hat Brewing Company, Portland Brewing Company and Pyramid Brewing Company.

FIFCO USA also owns top flavored malt beverage brands including Seagram’s Escapes, which has experienced 10 consecutive years of growth, and Seagram’s Spiked. FIFCO USA contract brews beer and alcoholic beverages on behalf of other companies. FIFCO USA promotes smart consumption of its beverages.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.