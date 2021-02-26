Fieldwork Brewing Company Expands San Ramon Taproom

Berkeley, Calif. — An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company expands its San Ramon location with an additional 900 square feet of increased indoor taproom capacity at City Center Bishop Ranch in the Tri-Valley region servicing the greater East Bay cities of San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, and Dublin/Pleasanton.

The Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch will feature a 3,300 square feet indoor taproom and 2,700 square feet outdoor beer garden. Fieldwork Brewing at City Center remains open until their Grand Opening set for spring 2021.

“We are excited to expand our indoor space at City Center Bishop Ranch to add 40 additional seats and a kitchen so we can offer our patrons high-quality foods from our Culinary Director Jeffrey Amber’s new menu. City Center will be the latest Fieldwork location to feature our full menu, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide great menu items along with our fresh, locally brewed beer,” says Barry Braden, Co-Founder and Owner of Fieldwork Brewing Company.

“Fieldwork has quickly become a popular place for the community to meet and spend time. Everyone knows how good their beer is and we are excited that this expansion will allow them to introduce their food menu at City Center, which is equally fantastic,” says Alexander Mehran, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunset Development Company, Owner and Operator of City Center Bishop Ranch.

Lauded as a “Rising Star Chef” by San Francisco Chronicle, Chef Jeffrey Amber (Culinary Director, Fieldwork Brewing Company) leads Fieldwork Brewing’s food program following his pioneering work as Executive Chef at Bi-Rite, Culinary Director at MIXT, Executive Chef at Chow, among other restaurant ventures. For the Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden menu at City Center Bishop Ranch, Amber sources exceptional organic ingredients from Bay Area farmers to serve seasonally-focused dishes and support the local sustainable agricultural ecosystem. The centerpiece of Fieldwork’s menu is Neapolitan-inspired pizza cooked with organic flour from Central Milling (Logan, Utah) and fresh whole peeled organic tomatoes sourced from Rob DiNapoli (Los Gatos, Calif.). Spring vegetables and artisanal meats shape the opening menu with 10 different pizza styles. Starters include many health-conscious options, and a children’s menu is available.

Brewing well over 500 unique beers since opening its West Berkeley brewery in February 2015, Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers. The esteemed brewing team led by Head Brewer and Co-Founder Alex Tweet focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

Walking into Fieldwork Brewing locations is never the same experience twice with their ambitious brewing program featuring signature IPAs, Double IPAs, lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, etc. Bay Area regulars and out of town visitors can always rely on enjoying an onslaught of beer varieties with the tasting menu in constant rotation. Some beers reappear and others never repeat. The Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch features upwards of 18 beers on the menu.

For more information regarding Fieldwork Brewing Company, please visit fieldworkbrewing.com and instagram.com/fieldworkbrewingco.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their West Berkeley, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, Monterey, San Ramon, and Corte Madera taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”

Fieldwork’s downtown Napa location expands to the Oxbow Public Market Annex in spring 2021, and the midtown Sacramento taproom is in The Handle District. In summer 2017, Fieldwork opened beer gardens in San Mateo and Monterey. The Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch (San Ramon) opened in 2018, and The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera opened in 2020. Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in growlers and crowler cans. Special Release cans are available onsite and for delivery while supplies last at each location. Fieldwork proudly supports select regional non-profits through the release of benefit beers such as Koalaty Time Double IPA, March On Hoppy & Strong, Crayon Box Double IPA, 924 Double IPA, Oakland Pride IPA, Golden Rule Double IPA, and Fetch Pale Ale.