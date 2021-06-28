Fiction Beer And Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Create Cold Brew IPA

Fiction Beer Company and Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii are announcing the release of Talk-Song, a unique beer blending barrel-aged cold brewed coffee with an India Pale Ale instead of the more common pairing with a stout or a porter.

The creation of Talk-Song began months ago with tasting sessions of a variety of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s single-origin Hawaiian coffees. Maui Red Catuai, known as the “cabernet of coffees,” was ultimately selected for its mild hint of spiciness and buttery, grapefruit subtleties that would pair well with the base IPA’s notes of citrus, chocolate and dark fruit.

Once selected, the green coffee beans were aged in bourbon barrels and rolled daily for several weeks to allow the flavors of the barrel to be absorbed before roasting. The beans were then roasted, cold brewed and added to the IPA just after fermentation. The aroma has notes of coffee and whiskey layered with citrus and the result is a complex blend of flavors with big earthy notes of citrus and vanilla, layers of chocolate and coconut with a refined coffee finish.

“When we get a chance to work with local companies that have as much passion as we do, special things can happen!” said Ryan Kilpatrick of Fiction Beer Company. “Our collab with Bad Ass Coffee is one of our most unique undertakings. Bringing together the complex characteristics of an IPA, coffee, and whiskey presented an exciting challenge. Together we were able to brew the right beer, roast the right beans, and impart just the right balance of whiskey flavor. You just have to try it; the beer is amazingly unique and tasty!”

Talk-Song will debut on Wednesday, June 30 at the Fiction Beer Company taproom at 7171 East Colfax Ave. in Denver. It will be available on draft, in 16-ounce 4 pack cans at select stores and as part of the online beer of the month subscription service called Beer Drop. People who stop by Fiction Beer Company through July 5 will have a chance to win one of several Bad Ass Coffee gift baskets featuring Maui Red Catuai and various Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii merchandise including shirts, hats and more.

Like all Fiction Beer Company brews, Talk-Song’s name has a strong connection to reading and storytelling. In this case, the name pays tribute to “Shark Dialogues,” a novel by Kiana Davenport. The book is considered a major contribution to the literature of the Pacific Rim.

“With Fiction Beer Company’s reputation as a badass brewer of nationally recognized and award-winning beers, we knew Fiction would be the perfect partner, especially when we started talking about releasing an IPA with our coffee,” said Chris Ruszkowski, vice president of marketing for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We are excited to collaborate with Fiction and show our commitment to our home market before we open our first Colorado locations.”

Under new ownership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii relocated its headquarters from Salt Lake City to the Denver-area mid-2020. In addition to unique collaborations like the one with Fiction Beer Company, Bad Ass Coffee is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy for its franchises with plans to open 150 new coffee shops in five years.

About Fiction Beer Company

Fiction Beer Company is a multi-award winning craft brewery in Denver, CO. Known for their lagers and IPA’s as well as a rotating selection of available styles. Fiction Beer Company can be purchased at select liquor stores in the Denver area and nationally through Beer Drop.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC.

For More Information:

http://www.fictionbeer.com/