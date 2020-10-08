Ficks Beverage Co. Releases Mango Hard Seltzer Flavor

SAN FRANCISCO– – Ficks Beverage Co., the first hard seltzer flavored with real fruit juice, has just announced that their new mango flavor will hit shelves this week. The launch marks another refreshing choice to the brand’s existing lineup of celebrated hard seltzer flavors, including cranberry, lime, grapefruit, and blackberry.

After testing a variety of mangoes from different regions, Ficks’ founders Ron Alvarado and Mike Williamson landed on mangoes from Ecuador, which provided the purest, most robust mango flavor without the need for artificial additives. In line with the brand’s tradition of “zero added sugar,” the mango seltzer is made solely from Ecuadorean mango purée, pure lime juice, sparkling water, and a proprietary alcohol base made from fermented California oranges. The result is a smooth, sweet sip designed to transport customers to a tropical destination from the comfort of home.

“We’re committed to quality in both our use of actual fruit for flavoring, and our unique fermentation process inspired by the winemaking techniques used in our backyard of Sonoma County,” said Williamson. “When creating our mango flavor, we wanted it to stand out from other popular varieties on the market, so we experimented for a long time to find the most flavorful mangoes, and to ensure that this would stand out as an authentic-tasting alternative in the hard seltzer category.”

So far, 2020 has marked significant growth for the Bay Area-based Ficks, as the real fruit hard seltzer maker witnessed 300% growth in same-store revenue while outselling national brands in major chains. 2020 will also mark the first year in which Ficks exceeds $1 million in revenue.

Outside their home market of California, Ficks is distributed to popular retailers throughout Texas, Washington and Arizona and aims to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. in 2021 through their relationship with Kroger and other chain retailers like Albertsons, Target, HEB, Whole Foods, and more. The company also partnered with Drizly to allow for direct delivery to customers this year.

Hard seltzer continues to dominate alcohol sales in the United States, and consumption is expected to more than triple by 2023. Ficks will continue to add new flavors, taking a measured, steady approach to ensure the best possible taste and highest possible quality, while remaining one of the only hard seltzers on the market that doesn’t use malt liquor, added sugar, or chemical preservatives.

