Fernson Brewing Automates Packaging Using WaveGrip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — WaveGrip’s G1 multi-packing applicator has helped craft brewers Fernson automate their packaging line for its canned craft beer thanks to its low cost of entry.

Fernson Brewing Co. opened in Sioux Falls, South Dakota just over four years ago and now operates across two locations; its brewery and taproom on the outskirts of town and a bustling and lively taproom & kitchen right in the heart of Sioux Falls.

The brewery offers five core beers of which the range includes a hoptastic IPA Shy Giant, Lions Paw, an easy drinking lager, and even Curio, a citrusy tart brew; these core beers stay on year-round alongside one-off specials, collaborations and season guests.

As well as being available on-site, a range of Fernson beers are available in cans and play a key part in the Brewery’s offer, allowing drinkers to enjoy Fernson’s beers at home.

“We are often asked why we chose cans for our beers rather than bottles, and there are two basic reasons. One is that cans are better at protecting each beer from light and oxygen, and two is because aluminum cans are lighter and easier to recycle than glass,” said Joel Thompson, CEO of Fernson Brewing Co. “However, while cans are great for the beers and our drinkers, packaging them was proving to be very labor intensive, and many of the automated solutions we had seen were just too expensive for the level we need to run our machines at.”

Yet WaveGrip’s G1 applicator proved to change that for Fernson. With its low entry price, automating the packaging process became a reality and the G1 delivered savings in both the cost of labor and materials needed to pack its cans.

While the G1 applicator provides efficiency upgrades for the brewery, the WaveGrip carriers are also providing sustainability benefits as well. Weighing less than 4g for a standard six-pack and using less material than any other multi-packing solution, WaveGrip is the lightest carrier on the market. Additionally, all WaveGrip carriers are 100% recyclable and meet current US Packaging regulations by being photodegradable.

WaveGrip managing director, Aaron McIvor, commented: “We wanted the G1 to be an accessible solution for craft brewers, giving them an entryway into automated multi-packing of cans and allowing them to increase their production at an affordable cost. We are delighted to see that Fernson is already benefitting from reductions in labor and material to pack their beers, and look forward to these growing as their production scales up.”

“The WaveGrip G1 was the perfect choice for us and even running at just 30cpm we are seeing significant benefits, including giving the team more time to spend on what they love – the brewing!” concluded Thompson.

About WaveGrip

WaveGrip is a multi-packing solution that enables beverage producers of all sizes to securely and efficiently collate their products. Value engineered to offer the lowest cost carrier on the market, WaveGrip provides an alternative that is stronger, more environmentally friendly and economical. As part of the RPC Group, WaveGrip offers complete support at every stage in the specification and supply chain process, based from its Greenock headquarters and through its global OEMs and commercial partners. Continued investment in world-leading manufacturing technology ensures WaveGrip keeps pace with ever-evolving customer multi-packing requirements. By combining the best raw materials with the latest manufacturing equipment, their advanced manufacturing facilities consistently deliver to customer expectations.

