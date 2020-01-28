Fermented Sciences Inc. Announces Shelf-Stable Probiotic Technology

VENTURA, Calif. — Fermented Sciences, Inc. (FSI) maker of Flying Embers Hard Kombucha has developed a proprietary process in partnership with zümXR®, utilizing a patented technology to create the world’s first shelf stable probiotic hard kombucha. Flying Embers contains both live probiotics and native kombucha bacteria without the use of pasteurization.

Fermented Sciences Inc. (FSI) was founded in 2017 by Bill Moses, a well-known expert in the art and science of fermentation, co-founder and former CEO of KeVita, which he sold to PepsiCo. Flying Embers handcrafted hard kombucha is the first product line developed and launched by FSI.

The patented probiotic encapsulation technology, developed in an exclusive partnership with zümXR®, ensures that the probiotic strain of Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969 and the kombucha bacteria can continue to thrive at room temperatures without dying off.

Flying Embers is made with a SCOBY, tea, and sugar. FSI’s proprietary process cultivates a unique combination of native kombucha bacteria strains from the acetobacter family. These specific aerobic strains are able to survive in the finished product at room temperatures. This innovative method also employs a dry fermentation process, resulting in zero grams of sugar. Without sugar, the yeast from the SCOBY cannot cause spoilage by propagating at room temperatures.

The result is the world’s first shelf stable hard kombucha with live probiotics and native kombucha bacteria, both of which can survive and maintain exceptional quality on warm display at retail without the need to be refrigerated – making it more healthy, portable and convenient for consumers.

“This makes Flying Embers the ideal hard kombucha to take on-the-go for outdoor activities such as hikes, camping, and beach days. This is for consumers that want a live, unpasteurized kombucha,” says Fermented Sciences’ Founder and CEO Bill Moses.

In addition to being the world’s first unpasteurized shelf stable hard kombucha with live probiotics, Flying Embers is the only hard kombucha brand that meets the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of integrating live probiotics that provide verified health benefits.

“We are committed to delivering a shelf stable, delicious alcoholic beverage with true probiotic benefits,” says Moses. “Ten years of rigorous research and development with our partners at zümXR® has enabled us to earn the trust of our loyal consumers and stand by our brand’s better-for-you promise.”

Additionally, other hard kombuchas in the market that claim to be “probiotic,” may not meet the World Health Organization (WHO) qualification of having enough live probiotics that provide verified health benefits. The WHO states that without a specific, verifiable quantity of probiotic organisms supported by clinical data on the specific bacteria strain the product cannot legally qualify to be considered as a probiotic and any brand claiming to contain them is falsely advertising. FSI’s Flying Embers is the only hard kombucha with live probiotics that meets the WHO standards.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted hard kombucha beverage brand developed and launched by Fermented Sciences Inc., a leading innovation lab whose mission is to provide thought leadership in transforming the alcohol industry with better-for-you products. The current line includes 6 refreshing flavors: Ancient Berry, Lemon Orchard, Ginger & Oak, Pineapple Chili, Black Cherry & Grapefruit Thyme, with zero grams of sugar & zero grams of carbs, all USDA certified organic. Flying Embers hard kombucha has developed low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan beverages ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), and brewed with live cultures, live probiotics, and adaptogens. As Flying Embers expands its brand nationally, they are committed to giving back 1% of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect and appreciation for their sacrifice and service.

About zümXR®

Using proprietary patented Intelligent Timing Technology delivery systems, zümXR® develops and sells science-backed targeted-release ingredients and also offers custom microencapsulation services. Their patented delivery system gives dietary supplement and beverage brands the ability to control the release rate and stabilize a variety of ingredients, allowing current products to deliver more usable nutrients and carry stronger label claims. zümXR’s background in the pharmaceutical industry equates to tighter product specifications and more science behind each product. Current offerings include Encapsulated Bacillus Coagulans SNZ 1969, Extended Release CBD, Delayed Release Caffeine, Extended Release Caffeine, Liquid Stable Caffeine, Extended Release Magnesium Oxide, Controlled Release BCAAs, Encapsulated Vitamin K2, and Extended Release Niacin.

For More Information: flyingembers.com