Fermented Agave-Based Hard Seltzer Tecoda Launches in Time For Summer

Does the world really need another hard seltzer? Probably not, but it needs Tecoda—an innovative hard seltzer made from fermented 100% Blue Weber agave cultivated in Jalisco, Mexico. Crafted for the doers, independent thinkers, and travelers who explore like locals, staying true to the spirit of Mexico, Tecoda makes its debut with two refreshing flavors – Lime Mint and Mango Blood Orange. Each flavor is sold separately by the case or as a duo-flavor pack (24 cans / $45) online at DrinkTecoda.com. Prioritizing ease & accessibility, Tecoda will roll into grocers & bodegas across NYC over the next few weeks, with additional markets to be announced this summer.

The traditional tequila-making method is to first ferment the agave and then distill it. Tecoda’s alcohol base is made by stopping the 100% Blue Weber agave process at fermentation, resulting in a finish so smooth, it rivals your favorite sparkling water—with a buzz.

Tecoda was conceived by New Yorker and impact investor, Robbi Thuet at NYC Pride. While convenient cans of malt-based hard seltzers were fully stocked at the parties, Thuet saw her peers often mixing their own tequila sodas instead, which made her grow passionate about creating a tequila-adjacent canned drink that would resonate with her peers. As the daughter of a sixth generation French baker naturally would, Thuet immediately dove into crafting a new wave of hard seltzer leveraging ancient fermentation techniques and the tried-and-true tequila mainstay, Blue Weber agave.

“We’ve taken the decades-old tequila soda, and evolved it for today’s world,” states Thuet. “Tecoda is for the conscious consumer who cares just as much about what they drink as what they eat and who aligns with the values of the company behind the can they hold in their hand.”

Not tequila but not, not tequila, each 12oz can contains 4.2% ABV, 80 calories, 1G of sugar from real fruit, and just the right amount of carbonation to create a refreshing drink reminiscent of your favorite tequila soda, with none of the bite. Tecoda’s products are also gluten-free, non-gmo, and include no artificial sweeteners.

Shaking up the spirits industry through product innovation and regenerative practices, Tecoda’s small team values how it sources and produces its products in Jalisco, MX, and the work it’s done to not only give back what it takes but to make it better. As a result, the brand replants an agave plant for every one harvested, offsets its carbon emissions by foregoing distillation, and uses organic fertilizer in its farming. Thanks to its commitment to sustainability and the use of only high-quality ingredients, Tecoda stands out as one of the smoothest, cleanest hard seltzers available.

For More Information:

https://drinktecoda.com/