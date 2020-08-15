Ferment Brewing Co. Releases its Contribution to Black Is Beautiful Initiative

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Ferment Brewing Co. is pleased to release its contribution to the international Black is Beautiful initiative that now includes more than 1,000 breweries across 20 countries. The Hood River brewery will debut its Black is Beautiful Imperial Coffee Stout in 16-ounce cans on August 14.

Ferment Brewing Co.’s Imperial Coffee Stout is a rich and complex beer loaded with caramel notes and deep roasted malt with the added zing and brightness of a cold steep with Nossa Familia Coffee Mathilde’s French Roast (10% ABV).

“In this important time in history, it is our responsibility to stand up for equality, be actively anti-racist and help to continue this movement until true change is made,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing Brewmaster. “We are grateful to be able to express our love and support for the Black Lives Matter cause through this beer.”

The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. The idea was created by Marcus Baskerville, co-founder of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, who created an original Imperial Stout recipe then challenged other breweries to put their own twist on the beer and give all proceeds to local organizations fighting injustice.

Ferment Brewing has committed to donating 100% of the proceeds of Black is Beautiful to the Urban League of Portland to support its efforts empowering African Americans and others to achieve equality in education, employment, health, economic security and quality of life.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Ferment Brewing Co. is operating a take-out window at the brewery, located at 403 Portway Ave. from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Black is Beautiful cans will also be available in local bottle shops in the Portland and Hood River areas.

About Ferment Brewing Company

Ferment Brewing Co. opened in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration. FermentBrewing.com | @FermentBrewing.

