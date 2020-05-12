Ferment Brewing Co. Launches Quarterly 16-ounce Can Line

HOOD RIVER, Ore. –– Ferment Brewing Co. has announced the debut release of a quarterly line of 16-ounce cans that will launch on May 8. The line will feature two labels: Top Ferment, a series of seasonal, experimental, and one-off ales with that explore different hops, malts, and yeasts; and Bottom Ferment, a collection of cooler, subtler lagers brewed with pure water from springs at the base of Mount Hood.

“In these worrisome and uncertain times, it’s the little things that brighten our days––video chats with family, reaching out to an old friend, taking up a new hobby, cooking, gardening, and relishing cold cans of beer,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing Co. brewmaster. “This spring, we at Ferment have been playing around with some fun new recipes and canning them off for you to enjoy while in your pajamas cutting your own hair.”

The initial lineup will feature Top Ferment Bright West, a crisp, bracing, bright IPA highlighting Pilsner malt from Colorado alongside Northwest favorites Chinook, Mosaic, and Cascade hops in a dry ale bursting with late-addition hop aromatics (6.5% ABV). The debut release will also introduce Bottom Ferment Kelleidoscope, Ferment Brewing’s first kellerbier. Kelleidoscope is an unfiltered European lager layered with a blend of noble Saaz and Tettnanger hops and Pacific Northwest Loral and Crystal hops. Kelleidoscope brings to mind the best of springtime––long meandering walks through wildflowers, cool nights under the stars at a campfire with friends, or an epic session on the water.

Peterson added, “Featuring illustrations from Hood River local and mountain legend Eric Pollard, we are truly excited about releasing these cans. It’s good to have something positive on which to focus.”

The Top Ferment and Bottom Ferment line of beers will be available in single 16-ounce cans and in four-packs. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Ferment Brewing Co. is operating a take-out window at the brewery, located at 403 Portway Ave. in Hood River, from 12pm to 8pm daily. The Top and Bottom Ferment cans will also be available at bottle shops and in Portland-area groceries, including New Seasons Market, Green Zebra Grocery, Zupan’s Markets, and Market of Choice.

Learn more at FermentBrewing.com, and engage on social media at @FermentBrewing.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. opened in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration.

