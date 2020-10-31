FemAle Brew Fest Founder Elected to 2021 Pink Boots Society Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — FemAle Brew Fest Founder and former Pink Boots Society Florida leader Frances Antonio-Martineau was recently elected as one of three women in brewing to serve on the board of directors of the Pink Boots Society.

In her new capacity as a Pink Boots Society board member, Antonio-Martineau brings experience building and developing a number of programs, initiatives, and events focused on empowering women, as well as experience in coordinating nationally recognized events and years of experience in project management.

Frances was recently featured in the O, The Oprah Magazine, April 2020 Issue as one of eight trailblazers who are creating game-changing opportunities for all women. FemAle was also awarded as one of the recipients for the Brewers Association’s 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Grant. She runs the FemAle Brew Fest, which has been recognized for being one of the country’s pioneering craft beer festivals featuring women in beer and for highlighting women in brewing. In addition to producing the FemAle Brew Fest, Antonio-Martineau also founded and launched the Greater Fort Lauderdale (GFL) Beer Week in 2019 to expand support for the Florida craft beer scene and highlight the breweries in the area.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been elected as a National Board Member for the Pink Boots Society. As a member of PBS, I have personally experienced the power of community and sisterhood. The relationships I have been able to cultivate and the inspiration I continue to garner from the women in this organization has been a great joy for me.” says Antonio-Martineau, FemAle Brew Fest Founder. “Over the years of producing FemAle, we have made great strides in promoting diversity and gender equality and I take great pride in bringing women to the forefront and allowing them to share their beer-story in the hopes of inspiring other ladies that may be interested in getting into the Fermented/Alcoholic Beverage industry or at least learning more about it.”

Her love of beer also extends to her leadership of the Fort Lauderdale Girls Pint Out Chapter (GPO), working towards building a community of women that enjoy craft beer. When women tell her that they just aren’t into beer, her response is “you just haven’t found the right one”. Involvement with (GPO) is a way for Francis to help educate women interested in craft beer and to create a safe space for them to be able to try and learn about different beers.

About FemAle Brew Fest

FEMALE BREW FEST® is a craft beer festival for ALL beer lovers (men included) … the festival is not just about serving beers. This beer festival is a platform highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewsters in the beer industry, offering an opportunity to learn about and taste the different types of beers brewed by them – all while listening to the sounds of our favorite host female DJ La Trice Perry and a growing roster of female solo artists and bands. Purchase tickets at http://www.femalebrewfest.com/tickets

About The Pink Boots Society

We are the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. We get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. We also own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and we are all women. Most importantly, we teach each other what we know through our own seminar programs, and we help each other advance our beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships. Find out more at www.pinkbootssociety.org