Farmers Brewing Co. to Release Spring Planting India Pale Lager

PRINCETON, Calif.— Farmers Brewing Co. announces the release of Spring Planting, an India Pale Red Lager that resembles the changing weather and scenery found on the farm. Spring Planting will begin to hit stores on March 8 in six-packs and on draught where the farm-to-glass brews are sold.

Brewed with a variety of experimental hops, Spring Planting contains tropical, piney and herbaceous aromas but remains low in bitterness. The deep red color and subtle sweet finish is highlighted by a beautifully balanced malt profile.

“The release of our seasonal brews is always an exciting time for the team to see all of the planning and effort behind the scenes finally make it to the shelves,” said Founder Bill Weller.

At 6% ABV and 17 IBU’s Spring Planting maintains the farm-to-glass brewery’s focus of light, easy drinking brews. This is the first release of the spring seasonal series out of the 50-BBL system.

“An IPRL is a style of beer that we thought was a perfect fit for the arrival of spring and we are really happy with the results,” said Weller.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

