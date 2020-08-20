Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Rattle Can Red American Amber Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PRINCETON, Calif.– Rattle Can Red, an American amber ale will be released in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft by Farmers Brewing Co. on Aug. 24. This special release is currently available to consumers at Farmers Brewing Co.’s taproom and will be available at Northern California retail locations.

Rattle Can Red is brewed with estate grown rice and select caramel malts to showcase a clean body and smooth mouthfeel along with notes of roasted caramel and toffee.

This amber-colored ale is brewed with a blend of citrus flavored hops and is dry hopped with traditional Cascade hops to bring balance and a smooth finish. With 5% ABV and 34 IBU’s, this ale keeps the Farmers Brewing Co. tradition of brewing light and easy to drink beers.

Rattle Can Red is part of a limited series from the farm to glass brewery and the first time released out of the new 50-BBL brewing facility. Only a thousand cases will be released this year.

“This beer really highlights a balanced malty flavor with the right amount of hop character,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “We’re thrilled with how this beer turned out on our new brewing system and can’t wait to see how fast this limited release sells out.”

###

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable, and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:
https://farmersbrewing.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020

Livestream ● August 27, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.