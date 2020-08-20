Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Rattle Can Red American Amber Ale

PRINCETON, Calif.– Rattle Can Red, an American amber ale will be released in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft by Farmers Brewing Co. on Aug. 24. This special release is currently available to consumers at Farmers Brewing Co.’s taproom and will be available at Northern California retail locations.

Rattle Can Red is brewed with estate grown rice and select caramel malts to showcase a clean body and smooth mouthfeel along with notes of roasted caramel and toffee.

This amber-colored ale is brewed with a blend of citrus flavored hops and is dry hopped with traditional Cascade hops to bring balance and a smooth finish. With 5% ABV and 34 IBU’s, this ale keeps the Farmers Brewing Co. tradition of brewing light and easy to drink beers.

Rattle Can Red is part of a limited series from the farm to glass brewery and the first time released out of the new 50-BBL brewing facility. Only a thousand cases will be released this year.

“This beer really highlights a balanced malty flavor with the right amount of hop character,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “We’re thrilled with how this beer turned out on our new brewing system and can’t wait to see how fast this limited release sells out.”

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable, and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://farmersbrewing.com/