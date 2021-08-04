Farmers Brewing Co. Partners With Humboldt Beer Distributors

PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. has signed a distribution agreement with Humboldt Beer Distributors. The farm-to-glass brews will be distributed by Humboldt Beer Distributors in Humboldt, Trinity, Siskiyou and Del Norte counties starting in August.

The partnership rounds out distribution for the remaining counties of Northern California. Farmers Brewing Co. products will now be available to consumers from San Francisco up to the Oregon border.

“We are thrilled to introduce our farm-to-glass brews to these Northern California counties,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “We felt very comfortable partnering with Humboldt Beer Distributors because of their professionalism and their commitment to good customer service.”

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/