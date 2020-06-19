Family Business Beer Company Cans Now Available in Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — As of June 1st, Family Business Beer Company has begun offering their three flagship beers in cans to the local Austin market. These flagships include the Hamilton Pale – Pale Ale, Cosmic Cowboy – American IPA, and their 2019 GABF silver medal winner Golden Age – German Pilsner.

“We’re super excited to have reached this milestone after two and a half years of being open.“ We’re super thankful for all of the support we have received both locally and abroad and will continue to make the best beer possible.”

Says Gino Graul, co-owner and general manager.

The can option came just in the nic of time as FBBC like most breweries where determining the best course of action to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to share the shelves with other great Texas breweries, and to give Texans a chance to get their hands on our products.”

Family Business Beer Company is a destination brewery located in Dripping Springs Texas just outside of Austin.

familybusinessbeerco.com