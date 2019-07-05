Falling Knife Brewing Company Names Head Brewer

MINNEAPOLIS — The search is finally over. Falling Knife Brewing Company, set to open late summer in Northeast Minneapolis’ Mid-City Industrial neighborhood, scoured the earth for the perfect head brewer. A combination of technical acuity, shared beer philosophy and cultural fit were cardinal among the tenets that Chief Brewing Officer Tom Berg prioritized in his search.

“I was looking for someone that was meticulous, but fun. Process driven, yet creative,” said Tom Berg.

After an exhaustive hiring process, wherein many highly qualified and talented individuals from around the country applied and were interviewed, Falling Knife finally found exactly what they were looking for close to home. Enter Robbie Denaway, new head brewer at Falling Knife Brewing Company.

“The thing I really like about Robbie is that he emanates confidence without an ounce of vanity. We were on the same page about beer ideas and philosophies right from the beginning. Almost on an assumed, unspoken level,” added Berg.

Denaway comes to Falling Knife with a wealth of valuable experience brewing in the Twin Cities beer scene, at places like Surly Brewing Company and, most recently, Fair State Brewing Cooperative. He’s responsible for helping to craft products that are, at once, contemporary in their design and traditional in their execution. His professional background and personal interests in beer has helped to mold his creative leanings, while his Associates in Brewing Technology from the Siebel Institute was formative in his technical understanding of the brewing process. This rare combination of experience, education and philosophy resulted in products like Surly’s Galactic Descent. Their first hazy IPA, and a product of Denaway’s invention. He’s an exceptional fit for what Falling Knife seeks to accomplish in the brewhouse and culturally.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I had to jump on it,” said Denaway. “When I met the team, our shared values and vision made it a no brainer. It’s going to be a fun adventure, and I can’t wait to share our beers with all of you.”

About Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Falling Knife Brewing Company is a craft brewery in Northeast Minneapolis dedicated to providing world-class beers and service to our guests, value to our partners, and purpose to our co-workers. The brewery taproom at 783 Harding St NE serves a wide variety of beer styles from 16 taps in a unique and relaxing space.