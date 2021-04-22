Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Releases Right to Farm, a Locally-Sourced Mexican Style Lager

Each Case Supports 24 Square Feet of Local Farmland

Framingham, MA – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company has released Right To Farm, the perfect session beer for warm weather. Exceptionally drinkable, Right to Farm is a crisp, light Mexican Style lager with a touch of corn sweetness and 4.2% ABV.

Even sweeter is the fact that all the grains in Right to Farm were sourced locally from farms in the Northeast. The organic maize that gives it its delicious finish was grown by Hadley, MA farmer Joe Czajkowski and malted at Hadley-based Valley Malt. Valley Malt and its partners work to create a transparent, localized supply chain that connects us to the land and to each other.

The brewers at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company are proud to say that for every case of Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Right to Farm beer you drink, you are supporting 24 square feet of local farmland. As founding members of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance, they are helping build a cohesive network of growers, processors and makers to use and support Northeast grains.

“Supporting the local vendors, growers and suppliers is central to our mission at the brewery,” says Exhibit ‘A’ General Manager Kelsey Roth. “That’s why Right to Farm is particularly exciting to us, as we bring this beer that exemplifies the mission of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance to fruition.”

Find Right to Farm in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing or throughout Massachusetts with statewide distribution. For more information, visit www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

For more information: https://northeastgrainshed.com/ http://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com