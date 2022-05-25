Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Launches Distribution Across Virginia

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – Award-winning, independent Massachusetts-based craft brewery Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company has launched distribution across the state of Virginia.

Through the success of the company’s DTC program in Virginia over the past year, Virginia residents are now able to enjoy Exhibit ‘A’s entire core collection of beers for purchase at retailers including The Casual Pint in Falls Church, Crafthouse in Reston, Department of Beer & Wine in Alexandria, and Total Wine retail stores across the state.

“We are thrilled to be launching a core selection of our beers across the state of Virginia, providing all residents with the opportunity to access some of our award-winning offerings,” said Kelsey Roth, General Manager. “In addition to expanding our presence in Virginia over the past year, we’ve really focused our efforts on local sourcing, helping to launch the Northeast Grainshed Alliance and the Square Foot Project, which bring together breweries with farmers, processors, and educators to promote the use of local grains. By expanding our distribution, we hope to further support and grow these small businesses in the Northeast.”

Beers Available:

The Goody Two Shoes: This Kölsch style ale was rated a Perfect 100 by the Bros. at BeerAdvocate. Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish (4.5% ABV).

The Cat’s Meow: Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits in this IPA are followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness (6.5% ABV).

Hair Raiser: This double IPA holds a citrus peel hop aroma followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel (8.0% ABV).

Briefcase Porter: Rated 94 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, this porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry for a dry finish (5.4% ABV).

For More Information:

https://exhibit-a-brewing.com/