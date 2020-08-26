Ex-White Claw, Mike’s Marketing Leader Joins Kraft Heinz Leadership Team

Former Mark Anthony Brands marketing VP Sanjiv Gajiwala has joined the Kraft Heinz Company in the newly created role of U.S. chief growth officer.

In mid-July, Gajiwala’s exit from the maker of the White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade franchises was announced. Earlier this month, the company tapped former Jimmy John’s CMO John Shea to lead its marketing efforts.

In an August 13 press release, Kraft Heinz highlighted the hirings of Gajiwala, Cory Onell as president of U.S. sales and Stephanie Peterson as head of U.S. communications as part of its “turnaround plan.” The global CPG company said filling those three key executive leadership positions underscores its “commitment to driving sustained growth through consumer-centric innovation, strategic investments and talent development,” and the three will help shape the future of the company.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cory, Sanjiv, and Stephanie to the Kraft Heinz family and believe they will add tremendous value to our business by helping accelerate our transformation agenda and drive growth,” Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz U.S. zone president, said in the release. “With their inclusion on our U.S. Leadership Team, we’re adding critical, best-in-class sales, marketing, and communications capabilities that will help us build a new Kraft Heinz fueled by innovation, insights and agility.”

As for Gajiwala, the company said he “will champion the company’s consumer obsession.” He will report to Abrams-Rivera.

“Leveraging rich insights and analytics, he will lead the charge in commercializing breakthrough innovations that speak directly to consumer needs and differentiate Kraft Heinz while applying a strategic omnichannel approach to help bring the company’s beloved brands to life in new and exciting ways,” according to the release.

Gajiwala, who joined Mark Anthony Brands in October 2011, exited the alcoholic beverage industry after helping build White Claw into the top-selling hard seltzer on the market and the seventh largest beer band family in the U.S. year-to-date.

Through August 9, off-premise dollar sales of White Claw products are up 213.2%, to nearly $1.2 billion, according to market research firm IRI. The Mike’s Harder and Mike’s Hard brand families have also increased dollar sales 15.2% and 25.3%, respectively. Mike’s Harder has racked up nearly $235 million in sales, while Mike’s Hard has raked in more than $215.3 million in sales.