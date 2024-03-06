Evil Genius Debuts New Magically Delicious Green Beer With Lucky Charms, Plus St. Patrick’s Block Party

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.— Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company is launching the fluffiest and tastiest version ever of their Lucky Charms inspired IPA Magically Delicious. The beer is hyper-limited and available exclusively at their taproom in Philadelphia as well as at their upcoming St. Paddy’s Day Block Party on March 9th. The block party is free to attend and has activities for the whole family.

In 2011, two best friends, Trevor Hayward and Luke Bowen decided to ditch their day jobs and go after their two favorite things, making great beer and even better memories, and Evil Genius Beer Co. was born. They quickly became recognized for their witty beer names, often citing fan-favorite movie quotes, hilarious memes, and timeless song lyrics. Over the last twelve years, armed with a slogan of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers” they’ve built Evil Genius Beer Company into a staple in fridges across Philadelphia and can now be found in ten state’s across the Northeast and Midwest.

This year the Philadelphia-based brewer’s are putting a new spin on their fan-favorite St. Patrick’s Day brew, Magically Delicious. This 7.0% ABV Lucky Charms Inspired IPA was brewed with heaps of malted and flaked oats for a pillowy soft, fluffy mouthfeel. Then dosed with countless boxes of the oat-based cereal, including the marshmallows, and vanilla to satisfy your sweet tooth. The brew is balanced out by a big dry-hop of Mosaic to add just the right amount of aroma and bitterness. If that didn’t sound St. Patricky enough for you, don’t worry, the brewer’s on Front Street even dosed it with green food coloring to match the theme. “This is the fluffiest, most nostalgia-inducing iteration of this beer that we’ve made,” said Evil Genius Co-Founder, Trevor Hayward. “Don’t wait around for this beer though because there’s just a hundred crowlers available for purchase and then it’ll be gone,” Hayward continued.

Magically Delicious is available in thirty-two ounce crowlers, exclusively at Evil Genius’ taproom location, The Lab, in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia starting on Friday, March 8th. The brew will also be available at their St. Paddy’s Day Block party on the following day pending availability. Guests can pick up the brew for $13.25. Like their founder mentioned above, this beer is hyper limited at just about one hundred crowlers for sale, so be sure to get there for the release to ensure you get some to take home.

Evil Genius’ St. Paddy’s Day Block Party kicks off at Noon on Saturday, March 9th and boasts tons of happenings for attendees. Guests can shop around with a series of vendors like Conshy Charcuterie who will be offering DIY charcuterie kits to bring home. Ashley Moore from Sunshine Maille and Lily Lough from Lily Lough Jewelry will be selling their handmade accessories. Local glass blowers Solder House and Bambino Glassware will be selling a variety of hand blown items including stained glass artwork and drinkware. Kurious Stitches will be popping-up with their hand crocheted goods and Catalyst Accessories will be there with unique offerings made out of fabric and resin. Guests can jam out with The Lenahan Band, a local rock trio, that will be performing hit covers from 2-6pm. IFacepaint215 will also be offering free face painting from 2-5pm. If you get hungry, Chank’s will be slinging fresh, hot pizza cones for the duration of the event. Evil Genius will even be manning a giant, inflatable Irish Pub for all your beer needs for the day as well.

Evil Genius’ St. Paddy’s Day Block Party will take place on Saturday, March 9th from 12-6pm on the 1700 block of N. Front St. in Fishtown, outside of their taproom (1727 N. Front St). The event is free to attend as well as family and pet friendly so be sure to bring the whole crew out for the day.

About Evil Genius

https://evilgeniusbeer.com/