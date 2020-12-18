Evil Genius Beer Debuts New Beer Shop Pop-up Concepts Around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Evil Genius Beer Company announces the grand opening of two new beer pop-up shops in Northern Liberties and Rittenhouse neighborhoods. Serious beer with seriously funny names are coming to new Evil Genius Kwik-E Beer Pop-up Shops at 702 N. 2nd Street and 1602 Spruce Street starting today at 5:00pm. The Fishtown-based brewery will pivot and expand with their first ever brick-and-mortar locations beyond The Lab at 1727 Front Street with these first new beer shop concepts just in time for the holidays. Evil Genius Kwik-E Beer Pop-up Shops will now represent a new direction that Evil Genius is exploring for future pop-up and retail opportunities. The concept was developed to bring Evil Genius into new places in an all new way, and to ensure that Evil Genius can continue to keep employees employed and working through the pandemic – especially as indoor dining has closed at The Lab and cold weather will affect the outdoor Evil Genius Beer Garden.

“With current restrictions in place, Evil Genius Beer Company needed new ways to pivot and expand our footprint without indoor dining and with cold weather impeding our outdoor activities,” said co-owner Trevor Hayward. “The new Evil Genius Kwik-E Beer Pop-up concepts give us the opportunity to retain as many jobs as possible for our front of house staff and bring our product to all new places in new ways. With roots in Fishtown, the brewery is excited to expand to Center City’s Rittenhouse neighborhood and to Northern Liberties. These will be long term through the early to late winter – and we can’t wait to meet everyone that comes to visit us!”

Starting today officially at 5:00pm, Evil Genius Kwik-E Beer Pop-ups will open with a collection of top selling and seasonal selections of Evil Genius Beer’s collection. Additionally, there will also be Evil Genius merchandise for those wanting extra stocking stuffers and gifts for the beer lovers on Santa’s list. The new pop-up shops will be open to start Thursday Noon to 9:00pm, Friday Noon to 9:00pm, Saturday Noon to 9:00pm and Sunday Noon to 5:00pm. There is no end date for either shop, but they will be here at least through Christmas, New Year’s and through January 2021.

For immediate starting inventory, look for the following – including some titles and beers that are perfect for Christmas and gift giving:

* Santa! I Know Him!: Festive Saison – holiday saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to seduce you, or the one you’re with

* Brunch so Hard: Orange and Mango IPA – Created in partnership with Miller High Life – Orange and Mango IPA that is inspired by the Champagne of Beers, playing on the boozy brunch favorite, the Mimosa, and carving out its own niche as the new Mimosa of Beers.

* Stacy’s Mom: Citra IPA – American IPA dry-hopped exclusively with Citra hops. Soft on the palate with extremely low bitterness, this is a great example of a new-school American IPA.

* Purple Monkey Dishwasher: Chocolate PB Porter – robust porter made with Chocolate and Peanut Butter. We start with a world-class American-style porter recipe, which is already laden with notes of chocolate, sweet malts, caramel, and molasses, and then take it to the NEXT LEVEL by infusing it with natural chocolate and peanut butter!

* #adulting: Guava IPA – Guava-infused IPA, where pale and crystal malts marry perfectly with Citra & Cascade hops, creating an easy drinking, creamy, medium-bodied, clean, smooth IPA. It is then infused with all-natural guava, turning this already delicious IPA into something truly unique.

* Evil Genius Hard Seltzer – three flavors #bigmood (lemon-lime), #tbt (grapefruit) and #bestlife (black cherry).

* You’re Killin’ Me, Smalls: Raspberry Shandy – raspberry-infused lemon shandy brewed with a base of 2-row barley and wheat, hopped delicately with warrior, fermented with our house ale yeast, and infused with all natural raspberry and lemon.

* Turtle Power: Grapefruit Pale Ale – Our hop forward grapefruit pale ale is brewed and dry hopped with Citra hops. Tropical and citrus notes abound from the hops along with some tart and juicy grapefruit flavors.

* #icanteven: Watermelon Ale – refreshing and highly drink- able watermelon-infused blonde ale is the perfect beer to share with your friends.

* Jameson Purple Monkey Dishwasher: Barrel-Aged Chocolate PB Porter – Getting to barrel-age Purple Monkey Dishwasher in Jameson barrels is the dream of dreams. Smooth notes of vanilla, butterscotch, and brown sugar shine through atop this beer’s beloved chocolatey, peanut buttery goodness.

* The Gang Turns 9: Hazy IPA – Hoppy Hazy IPA – Brewed with Azaca, Citra and Idaho Hops.

* The Gang gets Quarantined: Peach and Mango Sour – Peach and Mango sour ale.

* Fly Like an Eagle: Oat IPA – We took last season’s recipe and revamped it, making this beer even more crushable. We used the same American 2-row barley, British oats, and house ale yeast to make a beer with a slightly lower ABV and even more dry hops- Idaho 7 and Azacca to be exact. Now you’ve got the ultimate tailgate beer.

* Konami Code: Double IPA – Double IPA hopped exclusively with Amarillo and built off a German spelt malt base.

* Might do a workout class today, might eat a whole pizza. It’s called balance sweetie, look it up: American Pilsner – German Pilsner with a hoppy American twist. Hopped exclusively with Hallertau Blanc for a fragrant elderflower character with notes of gooseberry, lemongrass, and grapefruit.

Merchandise to start includes Evil Genius pint glasses, tin tacker, beanies, snapback hats, crewneck sweatshirts, BEER t-shirts and #adulting baseball t-shirts.

Please visit @evilgeniusbeer on Instagram for updates about hours, inventory and/or dates. For more about Evil Genius Beer Company and their location in Fishtown, visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com.

ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 9 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states ( (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) with 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. This puts the brewers on Front Street in the top 5% of breweries in the country and the second largest in the city of Philadelphia. For more information, visit evilgeniusbeer.com, and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer