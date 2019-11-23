Evil Genius Beer Company Releases Mr. Rogers-Inspired Beer, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

PHILADELPHIA — Over in Fishtown, it truly is a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Evil Genius Beer Company announces the release of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” their ode to the late, great, Mr. Fred Rogers.

As movie lovers of all ages prepare for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (out in theaters on November 22), they can soak up those retro vibes and relive their memories over this brand-new Hazy Pale Ale. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is available starting today exclusively at Evil Genius The Lab in Fishtown.

“A native Pennsylvanian himself, Fred Rogers is beloved by generations of Americans as a true gentleman, friend, but most of all, a great neighbor,” said Evil Genius Partner Trevor Hayward. “Next week marks the release of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” the biographical movie based on Mr. Rogers life, played by Tom Hanks. We couldn’t think of a better time to pay homage to someone we grew up every day in our living room.”

Won’t You Be My Neighbor is a 5% Hazy Pale Ale featuring Azacca, Chinook, and Columbus hops.. It is on sale now in 16oz cans for a 4 pack for $20. It is available at the Evil Genius Lab at 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122.

“We could go on to describe the flavors, what to expect and describe it more at length, but with this beer, the Evil Genius family wants you to enjoy what you like about it and make up your own mind,” added Hayward. “We believe beer should be a shared experience, as was watching Mr. Rogers with our childhood friends. Have a chat with a friend, family member and maybe your neighbor. Relive days of old and make new memories as warming as those Mr. Rogers left us with.”

Next Up For Evil Genius

Next up after “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” look for Evil Genius to take inspiration from another familiar friend – Santa himself. Santa!! I Know him! is Evil Genius Beer Company’s holiday saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to seduce you, or the one you’re with. Roses, chamomile, and currants have long been considered. Santa is 7.2% and available starting in late November at Evil Genius Beer Company and through your local beer stores in PA, NJ, DE, MD, MA, RI, and CT.

