Everybody’s Brewing Releases Stir It Up Hazy IPA and Green Ice Pilsner

WHITE SALMON, Wash. — Everybody’s Brewing announced the release of their first 16 oz. cans: Stir It Up Hazy IPA and Green Ice Pilsner. They have three release events scheduled for local markets: Portland at Belmont Station on July 10, Vancouver at Northwest Liquid Gold on July 11, and Hood River at Volcanic Bottle Shop on July 12.

These will be the first in a new line of rotating 16 oz. cans. The brewery plans to release two new cans quarterly. Owner Doug Ellenberger said: “The rotating cans will give us a chance to showcase some of our favorite beers. They also gives us a chance to step outside the box a little with our branding. We’ll be doing short runs of each style, so we are going to have some have fun with the artwork.”

Stir It Up Hazy IPA is 7.1% ABV, 30 IBUs, and pours a light yellow with a white meringue head and lacing. It’s hopped with Cashmere, Strata, and Motu. Head brewer Adam McClure, said this recipe was designed for the summer. “It’s got a nice light body by design. It’s hazy and smooth, from just a touch of wheat and oats. We wanted the hop blend to shine through.”

Green Ice Pilsner is crisp and light. It has touch of Northwest hops on top of Weyermann Premium Malt. “We ferment it long and cold,” said McClure. “Everyone that works in the brewery is really proud of this beer, so we’re happy to get it in front of a larger audience with the cans.”

About Everybody’s Brewing

Everybody’s Brewing opened in 2008 in White Salmon, WA by Doug and Christine Ellenberger with over 20 years of professional brewing and restaurant experience. Their award-winning beers are widely distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho. The brew pub offers fantastic, locally sourced food, with an outdoor deck that provides a stunning view of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge. This combination makes Everybody’s Brewing a must-visit attraction when traveling to the Northwest.