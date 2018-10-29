Events DC Partners with Atlas Brew Works on RFK Untapped IPA

WASHINGTON — To celebrate and promote the revitalization project of the 190-acre RFK Campus, Events DC has partnered with Atlas Brew Works and local DC artist, Maggie O’Neill to release RFK Untapped, a limited-edition IPA beer. RFK Untapped will debut this week and be available at various events over the next several months while supplies last.

The beer’s name, RFK Untapped, is a nod to the vast untapped potential of the RFK Campus to once again serve as cultural, recreation and entertainment hub for the surrounding community and greater DC region. The release of the beer coincides with the recent groundbreaking of the multi-purpose recreational fields, the first element of the RFK Campus revitalization plan, to open in March 2019. The recreational fields are the first of the five short-term program elements that are part of restoring the Campus as one of the District’s original sports and entertainment corridors in the city.

“This partnership with Atlas and renowned DC artist Maggie O’Neill is the perfect synergy for Events DC to showcase DC’s creative economy and our city’s forward-thinking redevelopment projects, the reimagination of the historic RFK Campus,” explained Gregory A. O’Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. “More than just a fun fall beer for DC to enjoy, we’re excited about using RFK Untapped as a creative vehicle for us to generate excitement and awareness of this important project for the greater DC region and its future.”

Maggie O’Neill’s can art design embodies L’Enfant’s iconic street design – full of vibrant colors to showcase the limitless possibilities for the future of the RFK Campus. Working closely with community stakeholders, Events DC aims to transform the RFK Campus by converting acres of asphalt into a new gateway to the city, featuring community-focused sports, recreation, and cultural amenities. This holistic plan will improve the accessibility to the site and integrate the natural beauty of the historic Anacostia River.

“I am honored to be collaborating and associated with the RFK Untapped campaign with Events DC and Atlas Brew Works. What better way to toast my hometown and all the colorful wonderful opportunity Washington, DC has to offer! Cheers to all past and future growth of this remarkable city, especially the RFK Campus redevelopment project,” said Maggie O’Neill, DC artist and co-founder of SWATCHROOM.

“Atlas is super excited for this collaboration with Events DC and Maggie O’Neill Fine Art to bring awareness to the dramatic change coming to the RFK Campus. DC is changing rapidly and Atlas is proud to call the District our home and to produce our solar powered craft beer in such a dynamic city,” said Justin Cox, Founder & CEO Atlas Brew Works.

The beer will be made available at events across Washington, DC over the next several months while supplies last. The first events include, Curbside Cookoff (October 26, 11:30am to 8pm at The Lot SW on 425 M Street SW) and DC Beer Fest (November 3, 12-3pm and 5-8pm at Nationals Park). To learn more about the “Untapped” potential of the RFK Campus and future events to taste RFK Untapped, visit www.rfkcampus.com/rfk_untapped.

Events DC is actively continuing RFK Campus programming and construction on the fields, while also remaining focused on advancing the additional RFK Campus redevelopment project short-term program elements. Beyond the multi-purpose recreational fields, the four additional short-term program elements for the RFK Campus redevelopment project include: a market hall, sports and entertainment complex, pedestrian bridges, and RFK Democracy Center.

To learn more about the overall RFK Campus redevelopment project visit www.RFKCampus.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and Skate Park at RFK Campus. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the brand-new Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC) and Instagram (@EventsDC).