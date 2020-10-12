Equator Coffees, Boon and Sufferfest Beer Co. Announce The Weekender Bundle

Marin County, CA — Equator Coffees, GU Energy’s Boon and Sufferfest Beer Co. announce a limited edition bundle highlighting new products from all three Bay Area brands. From the start of the day beverage needs and snacks on the trail, to the liquid celebration at the end of the day, the Weekender Bundle supports the athlete in all of us.

The Weekender Bundle includes: A 5-pack of Equator instant coffee, 10-pack of Boon Vanilla Cardamom Stroopwafels, and Sufferfest’s Mixed 6-Pack.

Introducing Equator Coffees’ instant coffee; a crystalized coffee that’s great any time of the day, in any location. Brewed to capture the complex flavor notes expected in all Equator coffee, without the bitterness typically associated with instant coffee. Depending on personal taste, simply add hot or cold water to create a wherever, whenever beverage that tastes just like a pour over.

From the makers of GU Energy Labs, Boon Stroopwafels are a delicious, wholesome and functional form of nutrition. Stroopwafels are crafted with a gluten free flour blend, including a hint of 5 different ancient grains (quinoa, chia, buckwheat, millet, & amaranth), and are made to be enjoyed during hikes, around campfires, or as a lunchbox treat. Boon Stroopwafels are snacks for life in motion.

Sufferfest Beer Company’s Mixed 6-pack of 12 oz. cans includes two each of Head Start stout, Gut Check IPA and FKT Pale Ale. Purposed-brewed craft beer to compliment the sweatiest occasions, this trophy case is light on calories but big on flavor. Containing non traditional ingredients Head Start stout has coffee and coconut water while Gut Check IPA contains apple cider vinegar to lend a bright tang and citrus aroma. It’s not about winning or losing—Sufferfest Beer Company celebrates the effort.

To learn more about the Weekender Bundle, or place an order visit shop.sufferfestbeer.com