Epic Brewing to Release Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout: Reserve 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s common practice for our brewers to produce an annual lineup of the most robust barrel-aged imperial stouts found on the west side of the Mississippi; a lineup that has coined the name Big Bad Baptist. Each fall, a handful of Big Bad Baptist barrels rise above the others and their release is delayed until the spring. These revered Big Bad Baptist barrels are blended into an elixir known as Big Bad Baptist Reserve, and the 2021 variant is more refined than ever.

The barrels that rose to the occasion during experimentation in late 2020 were the rye barrels that came out of a distillery in Templeton, Iowa. So, we rewarded these single source barrels by setting them aside to be used for Reserve 2021 in the spring. Naturally, Jordan Schupbach – Head of Brewing Operations – and his team furnished a beer that hones in on the natural body of the wood, and boy did they deliver.

Rye, whiskey, and oak are the names of the game in this special release. If you enjoy loud barrel character and nuanced earth notes, Reserve 2021 is for you. Only a tiny amount of this hand-crafted beer will be distributed this year, so be ready to grab a wax topped 22oz bottle off the shelf at a liquor store near you on April 2nd, 2021.