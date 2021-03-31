Epic Brewing to Release Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout: Reserve 2021

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s common practice for our brewers to produce an annual lineup of the most robust barrel-aged imperial stouts found on the west side of the Mississippi; a lineup that has coined the name Big Bad Baptist. Each fall, a handful of Big Bad Baptist barrels rise above the others and their release is delayed until the spring. These revered Big Bad Baptist barrels are blended into an elixir known as Big Bad Baptist Reserve, and the 2021 variant is more refined than ever.

The barrels that rose to the occasion during experimentation in late 2020 were the rye barrels that came out of a distillery in Templeton, Iowa. So, we rewarded these single source barrels by setting them aside to be used for Reserve 2021 in the spring. Naturally, Jordan Schupbach – Head of Brewing Operations – and his team furnished a beer that hones in on the natural body of the wood, and boy did they deliver.

Rye, whiskey, and oak are the names of the game in this special release. If you enjoy loud barrel character and nuanced earth notes, Reserve 2021 is for you. Only a tiny amount of this hand-crafted beer will be distributed this year, so be ready to grab a wax topped 22oz bottle off the shelf at a liquor store near you on April 2nd, 2021.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.