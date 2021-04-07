Epic Brewing Releases Tart ‘N’ Hazy Wood-Aged Sour IPA

What do you get when you lock up an IPA and a sour in the same wood paneled cell together? Our brew team just found out and the result is, well, Tart ‘N’ Hazy. This unorthodox brew is a firework show for your tastebuds, and the show reignites with every sip.

We’re releasing Tart ‘N’ Hazy – a blend of wood-aged sour beer and hazy IPA – on April 9, so come grab a pint with us because this one counts as beer and a show.

Tom Wright, Bar Lead and Art Curator at our Denver Taproom, is fond of sour beers and had a thing or two to say about the style, “I’ve always enjoyed how they make me feel like its summer even in the dead of winter. The brightness I get from sours just always feels like the sun is beaming down on me.”

Tom can’t wait to pair Tart ‘N’ Hazy with relaxing days in nature, “I picture myself drinking Tart ‘N’ Hazy while floating down a river on an innertube. Sun and cool splashes of water from the river will go well with the beer.”

The Simcoe and Citra hops hit you like a riptide and linger on your teeth for some time. Then, the sour enters by greeting your tongue with a powerful wood-aged handshake. The best part is each subsequent sip is a whole new party that leaves your taste buds screaming, “Tastes like stone fruit, man!”

Tart ‘N’ Hazy will be available across our entire distribution range in April, but it’ll make its first appearance in our Denver and Salt Lake City tap rooms. This is another one that’s part of our rotating beer series, so it comes with a QR code that leads to a video. Come down to Epic for a beer and a show.

For more information: https://www.epicbrewing.com/tart-n-hazy