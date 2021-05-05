Epic Brewing Releases Put the IPA in the Coconut

Salt Lake City, Utah – The summer of 2020 wasn’t exactly a beach, but Put the IPA in the Coconut is here to redeem it as the drink of choice for the adventures that await us. Using white wheat and flaked oats in the grain bill followed with massive amounts of late addition Cashmere, Styrian Dragon and Citra hops, the brewers are able to bring out a lush combination of mango, passionfruit, papaya, and of course coconut that will leave your mouth in paradise. So, rest assured knowing that we’ve done all of the hard work so that you don’t have to!

“We had this recipe for a hazy IPA that we’d been riffing on with some amazing hops but thought that it just needed more of something,” explains Director of Brewing Operations Jordan Shupbach. “We’d gotten a load a fresh coconut in for another beer project and thought ‘Hey, coconut might taste awesome in this IPA we’ve been working on.’”

With coconut added twice, once on the brew kettle and again in the fermenter, this IPA combines the perfect blend of fresh coconut with the indistinguishable hop character of several tropical fruits to create an excellent beer for you sip while your feet are kicked back. So, imagine yourself on a beach in the Bahamas, reaching for a Coconut IPA, hanging out in style.

Put the IPA in the Coconut will be available at our Denver taproom on Thursday, May 6th. It’ll also make it to the more laid back liquor stores along the front range in very limited quantities.

For More Information:
https://www.epicbrewing.com/coconut-ipa

