Epic Brewing Releases Grandma Van’s Candy Cane Stout

SALT LAKE CITY — We all know that feeling of driving to grandma’s house and knowing she’ll have all sorts of delicious and

sweet desserts waiting for you. Our new, small-batch, limited-release Grandma Van’s Candy Cane Stout

channels all of your favorite memories with rich flavors of coffee, chocolate, and peppermint – you'd

think your grandma was on the brew deck making the beer herself.

Grandma Van’s Candy Can Stout was an idea originally brought to us by our long-time friends at Old

Chicago Pizza & Taproom. Director of Craft Beer Sales, Matt Poffel, was looking for a beer to add to their

Holiday Mini Tour. One of Matt’s favorite beers is our Son of a Baptist Coffee Stout & adding peppermint

seemed like a natural way to riff on our classic favorites.

“Matt and I were catching up at an Old Chicago location soon after they re-opened following being

closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Regional Sales Manager Nate Levi. “We both loved the idea

of a peppermint and coffee stout but now I had to go and get the brewers to sign on to making it. I

thought about a dessert my Grandma Van used to make with chocolate, peppermint, and marshmallows

as a reference point for the beer Matt and I had in our heads. Grandma Van passed away in 1994, but I’ll

always remember that dessert.”

Director of Brewing Operations Jordan Schupbach and his team went to work on a beer recipe to

combine the robust coffee flavors of Son of a Baptist Coffee Stout with peppermint dessert. Grandma

Van’s Candy Cane Stout features rich, chocolatey flavors from dark roasted malts, peppermint and

coffee from Novo Coffee in Denver, CO. At an approachable 6% ABV, this beer will keep you coming back

for more.

Grandma Van’s Peppermint Stout will be available on draft exclusively at Old Chicago locations in

Colorado and beyond for the Holiday Mini Tour starting on November 17 th . A limited run of 16oz, 4-pack

cans will start shipping from the brewery to select markets in November. So, skip the decaf and dessert

and head to Old Chicago or your local beer shop to grab a Grandma Van’s Coffee Stout. Raise a glass, or

a can, to grandmas everywhere!

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/rotating-16oz-tall-boys