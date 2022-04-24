Epic Brewing Releases Big Bad Baptist Reserve 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Every year, Epic Brewing Company sets aside some of its best-tasting barrels to make a special blend for Big Bad Baptist Reserve, and the 2022 rendition is Bigger & Badder than ever.

Epic Brewing sourced a mix of bourbon barrels and single malt barrels from Vapor Distilling in Boulder, Colorado to make Big Bad Baptist Reserve 2022. “This year’s barrels were spectacular, so we opted for a low chocolate and coffee addition in order to let the barrel character shine through,” said Jordan Schupbach, Head of Operations.

The bourbon barrels contribute a deep oak characteristic with subtle notes of vanilla and caramel, while the single-malt barrels contribute a mild but recognizable peated smokiness. Fewer than 600 cases of this rare release will be produced.

Big Bad Baptist Reserve 2022will be available at Epic Brewing Company this May with a limited amount distributed to select states. Enjoy one now and set one aside for a special occasion.

Malt Bill: Muntons Maris Otter Malt, Briess 2-Row Brewers Malt, Crystal Muntons, Weyermann Light Munich Malt I, 2-Row Chocolate Malt 2-Row Black Malt, Roasted Barley.

Hops: Nugget, Chinook, Cascade

Adjuncts: Coffee and Cacao Nibs

ABV: 11.5%

https://www.epicbrewing.com