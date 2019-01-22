Epic Brewing Rebrands and Reformulates Escape to Colorado IPA

SALT LAKE CITY— It is a brand-new year, with plenty of fresh powder across the Rockies and our go-to adventure beer, Escape to Colorado IPA, is sporting a bright new look and a bold hoppy-citrus recipe. Escape was the first beer we brewed at our Denver brewery, in the legendary RiNo neighborhood, and has long embodied our love of the Centennial State. A lot has changed over the past six years but our passion for outstanding beer enjoyed with friends, on the slopes, around the campfire or even the backyard, has never wavered.

The new Escape to Colorado IPA is a modernized evolution of the original with a slightly modified grain bill and packed to the brim with late-addition Citra and Mosaic hops and, because Epic always goes all-out, there is now nearly double the dry hop volume of the previous recipe. In order to keep all those hop flavors and aromas in the beer we decided to leave it unfiltered.

“We’ve learned a lot about capturing a hop’s flavor and aroma from our numerous New England-Style IPA’s. While Escape to Colorado is defiantly not a hazy IPA we did utilize some our new hopping techniques to build a bright citrus and tropical flavor profile,” says Jordan Schupbach, Epic’s director of brewing operations. “We also decided to leave the beer unfiltered, so every bit of hoppy goodness is kept intact.”

The new cans will hit shelves in the coming weeks in Colorado and then roll out to the rest of the country over the next month.

“We are stoked to have broader distribution of Escape to Colorado than ever before, especially in our home state. It is now super easy to grab this great beer for all those impromptu adventures,” said Darin McGregor, V.P. of sales and marketing.

Tag us at #myepicescape to share your adventures with us on social media and thanks for taking us with you.