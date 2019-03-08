Epic Brewing Hires Thomas Larsen as Production Manager

DENVER – Epic Brewing is excited to announce Thomas Larsen as new Production Manager at the Denver, Colorado brewing facility. Growing up in Denver, he has been in the brewing industry for 20 years. Thomas worked for Wynkoop Brewing Company 10 years. During that time, he worked packaging part-time at Great Divide. He became Head Brewer of Wynkoop after 6 years, and then moved to Head Brewer for Ska Brewing in 2008 for 8 years. In 2017, Thomas spent some time in Norway at Almondson Brewing Company as Head Brewer before coming back home to Colorado.

Thomas’s relationship with Epic began 6 years ago when they opened the Denver facility in 2013. “I met Dave early on and was impressed with the wide range of beer that was produced here. They have a nice sour and barrel program and its obvious Epic has a lot of fun with their beers. I am excited to learn more about managing the different styles as well as the connection with the Salt Lake City facility,” says Thomas.

Thomas brings with him the experience of making some amazing beers he is proud of, such as Ska’s Modus Hoperandi, which is the first IPA canned by the brewery and quickly became and still is their best seller.

“He will be focusing on improving quality and efficiencies in all departments while helping grow the company… I am excited to bring on someone with his level of expertise to our CO facility. He is going take our production to the next level,” says Jordan Schupbach, Director of Brewery Operations.