Epic Brewing Company Releases Capt’n Ron Raisin Stout

Salt Lake City, Utah – Epic Brewing Company is kicking off the new year in Caribbean style! Capt’n Ron Raisin Stout is a 9.5% ABV cannonball of a beer brewed with raisins that were bathed in a pirate’s favorite liquid: RUM! Escape the frigid temperatures of winter with this beer because each sip will take you to a pirate’s paradise.

Raisins are about as absorbent as a scallywag marooned in the Pacific, so we gathered thousands of the dried-up vine fruits, marinated them in a grog-like mixture, and then sloshed them around in a tank full of beer. Toasted sugar and sweet raisin flavors play off the rich profile of the base stout.

Capt’n Ron Raisin Stout will be available on tap at our Denver taproom and in bottles at our Salt Lake City bottle shop this month. Swing by to grab a pint or a bottle to-go of this small batch beer!

Malt Bill: 2-Row Brewers Malt, Maris Otter, 2-Row Chocolate Malt, Roasted Barley, 2-Row Black Malt

Hops: Cascade, Chinook, Nugget

Adjuncts: Rum-soaked Raisins

Sizes: draft, 22oz bottle

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/captn-ron-raisin-stout