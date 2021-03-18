Entrepreneur and Influencer Katy Hearn Launches Alani Seltz

Low Calorie Hard Seltzers in Amazing Flavors are Now Available Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  — Entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, today introduced Alani Seltz, a new brand of hard seltzer launching exclusively in Kroger stores nationwide. Alani Seltz is a refreshing spiked seltzer made for individuals seeking a low calorie and delicious beverage that contains real fruit juice.

Available in four unique flavors, including Mimosa, Peach Please, Frozen Lemonade and Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Alani Seltz is made with quality ingredients that allow individuals to feel good about what they’re drinking. With only 100 calories, 2g of carbs, and 1g of sugar, consumers can enjoy these, gluten free and better-for-you hard seltzers.

“After four successful brand launches and fans pushing us to move into the hard seltzer space, launching Alani Seltz felt like the natural next step,” said Katy Hearn, Alani Seltz founder. “Our fans look to us for great-tasting, innovative products that help them become the best version of themselves, so we felt it was important to support them by eliminating the guilt that comes with enjoying an alcoholic beverage.”

Alani Seltz is now available for purchase in in the 12-count party pack for $19.99 at Kroger and its family of stores, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Dillons Food Stores and more, nationwide. For more information, please visit www.alaniseltz.com.

About Alani Seltz

Founded in 2021 by Katy Hearn, Alani Seltz is a better-for-you hard seltzer brand that is made in the USA. Made with real fruit juice and only 100 calories, Alani Seltz comes in four delicious flavors (Mimosa, Peach Please, Frozen Lemonade and Hawaiian Shaved Ice) and is now available at Kroger stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.alaniseltz.com and follow @alaniseltz on Instagram.

 

