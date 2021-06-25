Ennoble Beverages Announces New President & CFO

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Reno, NV – EnnobleBeverages, a progressive Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business with Franks Red Hot Bloody Mary ®, Tipsy Tomato Bloody Mary® along with TGIFriday’s ® canned cocktails, has added two industry veterans to their growing company. Effective June 1, Jack McCraine was appointed the President of the company along with Scott Ebert as CFO.

“We are thrilled to have Jack and Scott as part of our team,” says Erin Winczura, Chairman and Founder of Ennoble Beverages. “Their vast knowledge of the complexities of our industry – from manufacturer, distributor and retailer – gives them unique perspectives that are invaluable to our company.”

Jack McCraine’s experience includes many years at Anheuser-Busch InBev in numerous sales and marketing positions before his time at Baker Tilly U.S. where he served as their beverage practice expert. He has worked with clients from all three tiers of the beverage industry as well as other consumer goods companies, manufacturers and distributors.

When asked about his new role Jack said, “I am excited to join the Ennoble team and work alongside this group of talented professionals who are passionate about creating new beverages that address the changing consumer needs. Our distributor network is impressive, spanning more than 40 states and growing. I look forward to leveraging our collective talents between our internal team of veterans and longtime friends at our distributor partners to achieve remarkable results.”

Scott Ebert will provide financial leadership and business development strategy while helping to grow and manage Ennoble’s portfolio of brands. He has 35 years of experience managing clients and assisting them while growing their businesses.

After leaving Baker Tilly, he joined Three Floyd’s Brewing, and WarPigs Brewing USA, as their Chief Business Development and Financial Officer. In addition, he has assisted other organizations in the three-tier system across many broad categories.  Scott said “I strive for success and have a driven, entrepreneurial personality. Working with Ennoble Beverages gives me the chance to put my skills to work in a fast-paced, growing industry, which I love to do.”

Ennoble Beverages looks forward to continued success with Jack and Scott leading the team.

About Ennoble Beverages

Ennoble Beverages creates, manufactures and distributes exceptional Flavored Malt Beverages and is now launching wine and cocktail drinks in the “better-for-you” category. Our female-owned beverage company was founded by Erin Winczura, a woman with a background in investment banking and a passion for innovation. Erin started her company with a single brand – Tipsy Tomato. Since then, she has brought on strong brand partners such as TGIFriday’s® and Frank’s Red Hot®. Ennoble Beverages focuses on corporate social responsibility and sustainability while creating brands that resonate with today’s varied and unique consumers.

For More Information:
https://www.ennoblebeverages.com/post/cheers-to-jack-and-scott

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/01: Brewbound Podcast 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More