Endo Brewing to Release Fuzzy Bunny Boysenberry and Cherry Blonde

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Endo Brewing Company will add boysenberry and cherry to its Winter Blonde Ale recipe this season, as voted upon by brewery fans and loyal social media followers. This crowdsourced beer will tap on Wednesday, November 27 at 3 p.m. at Endo’s tasting room.

Last month Endo brewed its Winter Blonde Ale recipe, and asked friends and followers to vote on what fruit addition they most wanted to taste in the recipe. They had one week to choose from sweet cherry, mango, passionfruit, pink guava, or boysenberry. A total of 58 of voters participated, with 25 votes for boysenberry and 20 votes for cherry.

“Because they were so close in votes, we tried a fifty-fifty blend of the two and captured all the best qualities of each fruit,” says Kevin Van Winkle, Endo’s Co-Founder and Head Brewer. “We’ve never tried asking people to weigh in on one of our recipes before. It felt like a true community effort, and we’re excited to taste it with everyone who voted and weighed in on its name.”

WHEN: Fuzzy Bunny will tap on Wednesday, 11/27 at 3 pm at Endo Brewing. This small batch will only be available while supplies last.

WHERE: Endo Brewing (2755 Dagny Way STE #101 Lafayette, CO 80026)

About Endo Brewing

Founded in 2017 by two guys with a passion for craft beer and bikes, Endo Brewing Company is a community-driven neighborhood brewery located in Lafayette, Colorado. Housed in a former five-bay auto repair shop, Endo Brewing has converted this unique space into a vibrant tasting room offering quality beer in a warm and friendly atmosphere and a state-of-the-art bicycle repair shop behind the bar. Enjoy a handcrafted beer in a relaxed setting while you get your bike tuned up. Find us online at endobrewing.com. Cheers!