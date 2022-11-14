Encompass Technologies Adds Ray Guerin to Board of Directors

Founder Jonathan O’Neil continues as Executive Chairman of the Board

Fort Collins, CO – Encompass Technologies, the leading cloud-based ERP platform for producers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage industry, announced that Ray Guerin, former Chairman and CEO of Reyes Beverage Group, has joined its board of directors. Guerin’s addition comes as the company accelerates growth and scales the Encompass network to unlock growth and drive efficiency for producers, distributors, and retailers across the beverage industry.

Guerin helped lead Reyes to become the country’s largest beer wholesaler and the sixth-largest privately held company in the U.S. In his 27 years with the company, Guerin played a key role in growing Reyes’ employee base from 700 people to 31,000 across 46 states and 18 countries.

“I’m thrilled to work with Encompass to continue revolutionizing the beverage supply chain,” said Guerin. “Encompass has the technology solutions for producers, distributors, and retailers to run more effective businesses by streamlining operations, simplifying decision-making, and equipping them for success in a fast-changing market.”

“It’s an honor to have Ray join us while we continue accelerating the company’s longstanding vision to help modernize the beverage industry,” said Patrick Tickle, recently appointed CEO of Encompass. “On behalf of the 500+ employees, we welcome Ray and his unique perspectives and insights on the beverage industry.”

Jonathan O’Neil, founder of Encompass, continues as the Executive Chairman driving the company’s solutions strategy.

“The company started with a vision to connect the people, processes, technology, and data across the beverage industry, and we do that for more than 2 million users today,” said O’Neil. “We are thrilled to welcome Ray to our board. Both Patrick and Ray have spent their careers transforming companies with expansive visions and scaling to accelerate business growth.”

With over 1,000 customers worldwide, including some of the most successful brewers, winemakers, distillers, distributors, and retailers across the beverage industry, Encompass is uniquely positioned to continue to drive innovation and transform its growing network of customers.

“I speak for Jonathan and Patrick when I say that we’re ready to bring the beverage industry into its next phase of growth with the power of the Encompass network,” said Guerin.

