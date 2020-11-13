Elmhurst Brewing Company Launches 200th Batch of Beer in a Massive Heated Tent

Elmhurst, IL — Almost three years ago when Elmhurst Brewing Company (EBC) opened, nobody could have predicted that 2020 would be such an adventurous year. Constantly adapting to a fast-changing environment, EBC owners Pete Dolan and Frazer Donaldson are using creative ideas to keep customers engaged and offer them a warm, safe, and relaxing environment.

EBC’s latest creation is a massive 30’x60’ heated tent (one of the largest heated beer gardens in the Western suburbs). Although temperatures are dropping, customers can still enjoy great beer and food and be assured all Covid safety measures are followed. EBC staff wear masks at all times, wash their hands frequently, and all tables, as well as doors are sanitized after each guest.

“Despite overall sales being down quite a bit, we’ve been very encouraged by our regulars, and by many new faces, all visiting us for our wide variety of craft beers, and our many from-scratch appetizers and entrees, made fresh daily”, says owner Frazer Donaldson.

To celebrate their 200th craft beer launch and almost three years in business Cam Horn, EBC’s Beer Master and Craft Beer Innovator, created this amazingly juicy, double IPA using 200 pounds of peaches and apricots and hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Trident. This beer is tropical, fruity, and citrusy, and just what you need as we head into the cold winter months. This new beer is called “Moving to the Country” and captures all the summer flavors you love. It pairs perfectly with Elmhurst Brewing Company’s favorite seafood or spicy dishes like the Mojo Shrimp Tacos or Spicy Pork Fried Rice.

In early October EBC launched its Growler Club, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy 64oz of their fresh beer each week, in a custom stainless steel logo growler. All growlers are thoroughly sanitized before being refilled.

The typical Elmhurst Brewing Company line-up includes a Helles Lager, a Pilsener, an APA, and IPA, two Hazy IPA’s, a pastry stout, a golden coffee stout, a sour option, and a variety of fruited sours. So many options, perfect pairings for some of EBC’s favorites: Moules-Frites, Beer-Cheese & Pretzels, EBC Chili, or the homemade Bratwurst Sandwich.

If you want to taste the “Moving to the Country” with a delicious meal and take a piece of EBC home with you from their new cool swag store (holiday gifts anyone?), visit Elmhurst Brewing Company at 171 N Addison Ave in Elmhurst. Reservations are required for all diners. Curbside pickup and delivery are available for those customers who prefer to enjoy our delicious food and amazing beer in the comfort of home.

