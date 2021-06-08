Ellie Goulding Acquires Significant Stake in SERVED Hard Seltzer

Singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding has acquired a significant stake in the premium British hard seltzer brand SERVED.Ellie was introduced to Ryan and Dean Ginsberg, the co-founders of SERVED through mutual friends and says she “immediately fell in love with the brand – not only because it’s the best hard seltzer I’ve tasted by quite some margin, but also because this is a brand driven by care and respect for the natural world at this crucial point.”

“I’ve always enjoyed a social drink with friends, but I also lead a busy lifestyle and I am passionate about my health, fitness, and the environment. Served is a brand that allows me to have it all – a delicious and refreshing alcoholic drink without all the calories, sugar and bad stuff.”

Ellie, a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme since 2017 adds, “We are going to take on some of the biggest brands on the planet, but do it our way. We refuse to compromise on quality nor the health of the natural world. We use ‘wonky fruit’ as an intervention on food waste, the most innovative ecological packaging materials we can think of and we will support habitats, people and animals on the frontline of the nature crisis. We will continue to be 100% transparent. Oh, and we’ll do all this while having fun and building an awesome brand with awesome people.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellie as a co-owner of SERVED and excited to build a global brand alongside her. Ellie embodies everything that we stand for at SERVED, and she will be an integral part of the brand as we continue to grow” says Dean Ginsberg.

SERVED is already available nationwide with high-profile listings including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Planet Organic and WHSmith – and will continue to expand its retail footprint alongside significant growth in key international markets including Ireland, France and Spain. Regarding their expansion, Ginsberg continued “we are excited to be working with such great partners who share our enthusiasm and vision for the brand, and we look forward to introducing SERVED to more people up and down the country and across Europe this summer.” SERVED is crafted in Herefordshire, where Ellie grew up, by infusing sparkling spring water with wonky fruit and pairing this with their own ServedPureTM spirit. The result is a refreshing 4% ABV plant-based, gluten-free hard seltzer with a crisp, fresh flavour, and a touch of natural sweetness. Designed for the modern health-conscious consumer, SERVED only contains 57 calories and zero sugar.

Committed to reducing food waste and environmental impact as much as possible, SERVED Hard Seltzers are packaged in fully recyclable cans, use wonky fruit that would have otherwise gone to waste, and contain no artificial additives or sweeteners. Committed to inspiring the industry as a whole todo better, 5% of profits from each can sold are invested towards environmental projects and saving critically endangered species around the world.

