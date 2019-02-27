Elevation Beer Co. Releases Apis IV Quad Aged in Red Wine Barrels

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — After patiently resting in red wine barrels for four months, one of Elevation Beer Company’s oldest recipes— the Apis IV Quad— hits the Colorado and Wyoming marketplaces in 750mL bombers as an exciting variant on their classic Quadruple.

Apis IV is a Dark Belgian-Style Ale brewed in the Trappist tradition. With a touch of locally sourced honey from Beekeepers Honey Boutique in Salida, Colorado the name Apis is a nod to the hardworking genus of the honeybee. Boasting notes of plum, fig and molasses, Apis IV has a medium to heavy mouthfeel and finishes with subtle floral hops.

This year’s special barrel-aged Apis IV release was aged for four months in David Arthur Meritaggio blend barrels imparting a brilliant deep ruby color with a tan head and aroma notes of port wine, golden raisin, fig and honey.

Red Wine Barrel-Aged Apis IV is available on Colorado and Wyoming shelves in limited quantities while supplies last. Get it on draft while you can at Elevation’s tasting room in Poncha Springs.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs (just 17 miles from Monarch Mountain), Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and soon Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.