Elegance Brands Announces Distribution Partnership With Drake’s Virginia Black Whiskey & Mod Sélection Champagne in Australia

LOS ANGELES — Elegance Brands, Inc., a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, today announced that the company has entered an exclusive distribution partnership in Australia with Grammy award winning and multi platinum selling recording artist Drake’s Virginia Black Whiskey and Mod Sélection champagne.

Elegance Brands is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation and offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits, and alcohol brands. The company will be the exclusive Australian distributor of Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey and Mod Sélection champagne.

“We are excited to be entering such a critical partnership with legendary beverage and spirits curator, Brent Hocking, and high-profile tastemaker Drake for these brands,” said Raj Beri, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Elegance Brands. “Both brands have a unique, eloquent and sophisticated design that equally matches their smooth and robust flavour profiles, and we welcome the opportunity to bring these beverages to consumers all across Australia.”

Released in September 2016, Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey is a smooth and decadent collection of two, three or four-year old Bourbon Whiskey that is mellowed to 40% alcohol-by-volume (80 Proof). Mod Sélection Champagne was first announced in 2019 and later won Robb Report’s “Best of the Best” Award in 2019 and 2020, and Wine Spectator Food & Wine Festival’s “Best of the Best” title along with impressive 98pt ratings. Mod Sélection champagne will offer a full range with 7 variants and vintage years starting with 2008.

“Quality is always the most important when it comes to delivering our brand to the greater market, and we believe Elegance Brands shares that same sentiment, which makes them an obvious partner,” said Brent Hocking, award-winning spirits producer.

The Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey is priced at $79.99AUD, Mod Sélection Réserve Vintage 2008 is priced at $499.00 AUD and the Mod Sélection Rosé Vintage 2008 is priced at $599.00AUD. Products will launch exclusively on BevMart.com.au in March 2021 and Elegance Brands anticipates expanding distribution to retailers moving further into the year.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.