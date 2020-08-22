Ekos Releases Tech Stack Analysis of 1,500 Craft Breweries and Cideries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The craft beverage space is competitive and companies that rely on manual record-keeping, complex spreadsheets and fragmented communication channels often struggle to keep up. The key to driving efficiencies and sustaining long-term success is technology.

Ekos, the leading business management software for craft producers, analyzed nearly 1,500 craft breweries and cideries to determine the software they use across a number of categories: Point-of-Sale (POS), ecommerce, accounting, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and internal communication.

The analysis revealed interesting trends in technology adoption and illuminated a typical tech stack for U.S. and Canadian craft businesses. The results will be released in a white paper, Building a Tech Stack: An Analysis of Craft Breweries & Cideries, that will be published on September 3.

The report includes:

A breakdown of the most popular software providers for POS, CRM, accounting, ecommerce and more

An overview of the typical tech stack for a brewery or cidery

Insights on the rise of ecommerce for alcohol producers

A case study of a brewery who embraced ecommerce during COVID-19

Tips for selecting the right software provider

Best practices for managing your business with technology

“Through our partnership with thousands of craft businesses, we’ve identified a correlation between embracing technology and sustained growth and success,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “With our new analysis, we were able to dive deeper into the software that cideries and breweries rely on. Our goal is to help others in the industry understand what tools they should consider to drive efficiencies, improve communication, and increase revenue in their own businesses.”

Ekos will be debuting the results of the analysis in a webinar in collaboration with the Brewers Association on September 3 at 1 p.m. ET. Following the webinar, the white paper will be available for download. To sign up to receive the analysis or register for the webinar, visit https://mailchi.mp/goekos/building-a-tech-stack.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

For More Information:

https://mailchi.mp/goekos/building-a-tech-stack